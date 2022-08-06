I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

Read on wpst.com
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks including unlimited admission to the museum for a year.
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks including unlimited admission to the museum for a year. Sign up now online at https://usnasw.org/membership-sign-up/ Or visit the gift shop or call us at (609)...
The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership
Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
Photos from Bath Time's post
Happy 16th birthday to our longest running employee!
This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined
Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
The CRIMSON-EYED ROSE MALLOWS, AKA MARSHMALLOWS are in full bloom at Cape May Point State Park! Don't miss these spectacular fl…
The CRIMSON-EYED ROSE MALLOWS, AKA MARSHMALLOWS are in full bloom at Cape May Point State Park! Don’t miss these spectacular flowers! they are best viewed at Lighthouse Pond on the Red Trail in the morning. they sometimes wilt in the afternoon heat. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
These Hotel Stays in New Orleans and Ocean City Are Less Than $100!
This summer, 87% of American travelers planned to go on vacation, according to Fodor’s Summer Travel Survey. The survey also revealed that a significant number of people had their eyes set on domestic destinations. Backyard travel became a big trend throughout the pandemic, and while the travel industry is grappling with a barrage of problems, domestic holidays are still an attractive option.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
Humpback Whales can be identified by the underside of their tail flukes. Recently, one of our Humpback Whales from our Cape May Catalog, CMHW00061, last sighted here in October 2020 was identified and matched in Newfoundland and Labrador. This match was made possible via Happywhale. Check out the over 1200...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight's episode of the NPR show "You Oughta Know" – a guide to what'…
Heads-up, everyone! The Wetlands Institute is featured on tonight’s episode of the NPR show “You Oughta Know” – a guide to what’s hot in the Philly region. It airs at 7:30 PM on Comcast 812, Fios 512, Dish & Direct TV 12. You can also catch the episode online on WHYY’s website at https://whyy.org/episodes/step-into-jacqueline-kennedys-white-house-at-winterthur/.
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course in Poor Condition
What's with the county-owned - and taxpayer-funded (at least partially) golf course?. In a sentence: It kind of sucks. A couple of friends and I played the Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township this past weekend, and we were terribly disappointed by the shape of the course. A...
Atlantic City TidalWave Music Fest: What You Need to Know
The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 12-14. It's a country music extravaganza with dozens of national recording artists playing the three-day event. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Other acts include Riley Green, Hardy, Chase Rice, Lauren...
Storm sends umbrellas flying into ocean off Bethany Beach, Delaware
Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
