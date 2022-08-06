Read on www.11alive.com
Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville
Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
ACCPD probes Fourth Street shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting: police say a 25 year-old man was shot on Fourth Street and taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Police were, at last report, trying to track down a suspect. From the ACCPD…. On August...
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Connection With Saturday Shooting
(Cleveland)- A 24-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the shooting of another man Saturday. Capt. Clay Hammond, Criminal Investigations Division with the White County Sheriff’s office said Saturday, August 6, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a call to 197 Webb West Road in reference to shots fired.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
accesswdun.com
One man injured, person of interest in custody in Gainesville shooting
One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Marathon convenience store on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said authorities responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Thompson Bridge Road at about noon. The man who was shot was transported to...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
nowhabersham.com
Motorcyclist killed in weekend wreck in Gillsville
An investigation is underway following a deadly weekend crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 52 in Gillsville. Hall County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators said Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville, was killed when his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ford Expedition being driven by Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, of Gillsville. Mauldin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
wuga.org
ACC Police Investigate the August 5th Non-Fatal Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the August 5th non-fatal shooting occurring on the 500 block of Fourth Street. At approximately 11:39 p.m. officers responded to the scene in which a 25-year-old male had been shot and transported to a local hospital, facing non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man killed in weekend motorcycle accident
A Gillsville man was killed early Saturday morning after a wreck on Highway 52. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson southbound on the roadway at about 2:15 a.m. Sanchez struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
accesswdun.com
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
