SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community
AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening. According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The man driving the...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of...
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Four-year-old’s ‘lucky penny’ inspiring positivity after devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes all that is needed to see the silver lining in a tough situation is childlike positivity. One family is doing just that after witnessing their daughter’s positivity while cleaning up the remains of their home after it was destroyed by flooding. Ada Miller is...
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving along, do you ever notice vehicle debris – including full bumpers – lining the roadway? You’re not alone. Jill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why are bumpers left at the scene of an accident? They load up and tow the...
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky looking for donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Over three thousand families have filled out an application created by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky that would give them money to support flood relief efforts. Now, the foundation is looking for more donations to continue supporting Eastern Kentucky. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will be...
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) - The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down. The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry.
Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of sales at some locations Tuesday to EKY flood relief
(WYMT) - Texas Roadhouse locations in several states are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. On Tuesday, August 9th, the restaurants listed below will donate 100% of the profits of the day to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Ashland. Bowling Green. Elizabethtown. Florence.
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Dustin Jordan, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson to talk about the recent historic flooding.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
