Transfer rumors and news live: Alonso out for Chelsea ahead of Barca move

Marcos Alonso out for Chelsea ahead of Barca move

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1555955722340507648

Boro close in on Hoppe

Middlesbrough are nearing a deal with Mallorca to sign USMNT attacker Matthew Hoppe, according to a report from 90min . Hoppe moved to Mallorca last summer, but never quite broke through, and is likely looking for a chance to see more playing time in a bid to make Gregg Berhalter's roster for the World Cup in November. He was previously linked to serious interest from Atlanta United, among others, but the MLS transfer window has closed.

Bournemouth, Feyenoord reach Senesi deal

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1555973442809348097

Parris joins Man Utd

England forward Nikita Parris has joined Manchester United, signing a contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. Parris, 28, was with Arsenal last season, where she struggled with injury and only scored one goal in 609 minutes of league play. However, she was a terror for Manchester City in 2017-18 and 2018-19, scoring 30 times and adding 13 assists before moving to Lyon. "It feels unbelievable to be here. It’s been quite a summer, and this tops it off. Manchester United is an historic club who are making big movements in the WSL and I can’t wait to be a part of our future success," said Parris in a club statement announcing the move . "With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I’m not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I’m so happy to be here and can’t wait to get started."

Red Bulls add Gremio's Manoel on loan

https://twitter.com/NewYorkRedBulls/status/1555946944089956352

Spirit asst. coach Nguyen ends retirement, joins Ho Chi Minh City

https://twitter.com/JasonDCsoccer/status/1555955802137104391

Palace interested in Wan-Bissaka loan

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make a return to Crystal Palace, with Sky Sports reporting that the London-based club is interested in bringing the defender in on loan from Manchester United. Wan-Bissaka moved to Man Utd from Palace in a £50m move in 2019, but is not first choice for the Red Devils, who must decide between whether keeping him on as depth behind Diogo Dalot or finding him playing time elsewhere would be the better option.

Angeliño on verge of Hoffenheim loan

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1555968656466755584

Chelsea finally sign Cucurella

The long Marc Cucurella transfer saga is over, as Chelsea won the battle with Manchester City to sign the 24-year-old defender from Brighton in a deal worth up to £62 million. Read the full story on PSW.

Leeds weigh move for Kalimuendo

Leeds are considering a £22m move for PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, per a report from The Sun . The France Under-21 attacker has spent the last two seasons on loan with Lens, where he bagged 19 goals in 60 total Ligue 1 appearances. Leeds may have competition for Kalimuendo, as Rennes have also been linked to the 20 year old.

