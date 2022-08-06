Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced this weekend that the Splash Pad in Hillside Park will be closed starting Monday, August 8th as drought conditions continue in the area. As of the latest data update on August 4th, most of Franklin County remains in a moderate drought according to the US Drought Monitor. The heatwave has increased water consumption to 2.2 million gallons per day despite Greenfield still being under mandatory water restrictions and would “need approximately seven inches of steady, soaking rain to restore supplies to normal levels” according to the City of Greenfield Facebook page.

