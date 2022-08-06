ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed

By Jim Russell
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northampton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Northampton, MA
Government
Northampton, MA
Business
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Hillside Splash Pad Closed Due To Drought Conditions

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced this weekend that the Splash Pad in Hillside Park will be closed starting Monday, August 8th as drought conditions continue in the area. As of the latest data update on August 4th, most of Franklin County remains in a moderate drought according to the US Drought Monitor. The heatwave has increased water consumption to 2.2 million gallons per day despite Greenfield still being under mandatory water restrictions and would “need approximately seven inches of steady, soaking rain to restore supplies to normal levels” according to the City of Greenfield Facebook page.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Company#Fire Sprinkler#Corrective Actions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bi Qem#Republican#Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Gas leak reported at Elias Brookings School in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department reported a gas leak at the Elias Brookings School in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police are requesting that people avoid the area of Walnut Street and Emerson Street “until the situation is resolved and seek alternate routes if you will be driving through,” according to a statement by Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy