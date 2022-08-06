Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed

Read on www.masslive.com
Proposed warehouse in Willington raises traffic concerns in Stafford
STAFFORD — A proposed 1.5 million square foot warehouse building in Willington is raising concerns from both Stafford and Willington residents about the additional traffic that could result from the development. The proposed warehouse, if approved by Willington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, would be located off Exit 70 on...
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorizes $3 million purchase of Denholm building
The city is one step closer to owning and potentially demolishing the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The Worcester Redevelopment Authority (WRA) voted Monday to purchase the historic building, that once housed the Denholm department store, for $3 million. The city plans to release a request for proposals for the building this fall.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
Hillside Splash Pad Closed Due To Drought Conditions
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced this weekend that the Splash Pad in Hillside Park will be closed starting Monday, August 8th as drought conditions continue in the area. As of the latest data update on August 4th, most of Franklin County remains in a moderate drought according to the US Drought Monitor. The heatwave has increased water consumption to 2.2 million gallons per day despite Greenfield still being under mandatory water restrictions and would “need approximately seven inches of steady, soaking rain to restore supplies to normal levels” according to the City of Greenfield Facebook page.
Road projects in Palmer begin Monday
The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
Westfield seeks comments on plans to spend $1.4M in federal block grants
WESTFIELD — The city’s Community Development Department will host a public hearing at 5 p.m. today in Room 201 in City Hall, 59 Court St., Westfield, on amendments to portions of its five-year consolidated plan for Community Development Block Grants. Westfield has $1.48 million in expected CDBG funds to spend by 2024.
Interstate 190 overhead sign in Worcester collapses and falls onto highway Tuesday morning
Parts of Interstate 190 in Worcester were closed early Tuesday morning after an overhead highway sign fell onto the throughway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Officials said they temporarily closed I-190 southbound before Exit 1 after 8 a.m. on Tuesday so that crews could safely remove the highway...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Gas leak reported at Elias Brookings School in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department reported a gas leak at the Elias Brookings School in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police are requesting that people avoid the area of Walnut Street and Emerson Street “until the situation is resolved and seek alternate routes if you will be driving through,” according to a statement by Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police.
Swimming at Green River in Greenfield remains closed
Swimming in the Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
