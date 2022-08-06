Heat Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Grady. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Chickasha, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Alex, Cement, Medicine Park, Norge, Bradley, Agawam, Lake Ellsworth, Fort Sill, Lake Lawtonka, Tabler and Ninnekah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

