Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following county, Hickman. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates that up to 2 to 4 inches of rain fell earlier today over this area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over this same area. This additional rain falling overtop the already saturated grounds will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fulgham.

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO