Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson; Spencer Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds North of Bardstown At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bardstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Mount Washington, Lebanon Junction, Ridgetop, East Bardstown, Highgrove, Solitude, Bardstown Junction, and Hobbs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO