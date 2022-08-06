Heat Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Caddo, Comanche by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Grady. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Chickasha, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Alex, Cement, Medicine Park, Norge, Bradley, Agawam, Lake Ellsworth, Fort Sill, Lake Lawtonka, Tabler and Ninnekah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Grady by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grady by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alex, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alex, Bradley and Tabler. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hughes County through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holdenville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Horntown, Yeager and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
