If you haven’t yet had a chance to visit the reopened Mount Pleasant Library, do yourself a favor and check us out. Some things are the same as when we closed last year. We still offer a great collection of books, books on CD, DVDs, Blu-rays and other types of physical items that you can check out. We still have computers to use for Internet searching or for Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. You can still come in and browse our magazines and newspapers. You can still come in and receive personal service from our wonderful staff. Plus, our public Wi-Fi has returned.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO