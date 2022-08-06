Read on www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
ACROSS THE COUNTY LINE: Dorchester County Showdown set for Aug. 19
Before you know it stadiums across the Lowcountry will fill up with all the sights, sounds and excitement of Friday night football. South Carolina High School League teams opened practice July 29 and have been working to get ready for new seasons on the gridirons. After preseason scrimmages early in August, one final dress rehearsal awaits Dorchester County teams.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State fires athletic director Stacy Danley
South Carolina State has fired athletic director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said in a statement on Aug. 9. “S.C. State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," school president Alexander Conyers said. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner steps into world of NIL after bowl-game MVP award
COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner was the fashion hit of SEC Media Days, taking his stroll around Atlanta in a peach (not salmon) suit with an open-necked floral shirt straight out of “Miami Vice.”. It went so well that he mentioned the suit might have a return engagement during...
The Post and Courier
For Gamecocks and Shane Beamer, transfer portal fills in the gaps on depth chart
COLUMBIA — He had to take who he could get. Accepting his first head-coaching job in December 2020, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer had to hire a staff, find a way to reverse the low morale hovering through his new program and discover which players would stick around for the next season, to say nothing of moving a wife and three children from Oklahoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina lands first commitment of 2023 cycle, a 6-7 power forward
It was a happy Sunday for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball program. Gamecocks basketball received big news when forward Collin Murray-Boyles verbally committed to play for the program after taking an official visit to the school. Murray-Boyles is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023....
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer uses a one-word description for why recruiting is going well
Shane Beamer has taken a clear approach to recruiting efforts at South Carolina, and it’s developed into a trend that has led the Gamecocks to a top 20 recruiting class. In an interview with WSPA-7, Beamer said he credits the recruiting success to being genuine with prospects and families throughout the process.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
The Post and Courier
Two Civil Air Patrol cadets reach highest rank in the program
For the first time in five years, two South Carolinians rose to the rank of Cadet Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. The two cadets from Mount Pleasant happen to be brothers. Andrew and Harris Rowe, who are 18-year-old triplets with their sister, reached the pinnacle of the Civil Air Patrol program after four and a half years in the organization. Nationwide, there are roughly 2,400 Civil Air Patrol Colonel Cadets. In South Carolina, Andrew and Harris became the 23rd and 24th cadets to reach this accomplishment since the award’s inception in 1964.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school district puts off $150M bond referendum for school buildings
IRMO — Lexington-Richland School District Five board members held off on borrowing $150 million for new school buildings, renovations and security upgrades, one week ahead of the district's deadline to put the measure on November ballots. The 17,000-student Irmo and Chapin school district board "deferred" the bond referendum for...
The Post and Courier
Following the Calais Milestone Markers
The Calais Milestones marked the distance along the stagecoach road to the Calais-Dover Ferry. The ferry, operating between Calais Ferry House on Daniel Island in Berkeley County and Dover Ferry House just outside the City of Charlestown, was established in 1793 by John Clements. Four stones (were) known to remain...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
Between the Stacks: Check out the Mount Pleasant Library
If you haven’t yet had a chance to visit the reopened Mount Pleasant Library, do yourself a favor and check us out. Some things are the same as when we closed last year. We still offer a great collection of books, books on CD, DVDs, Blu-rays and other types of physical items that you can check out. We still have computers to use for Internet searching or for Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. You can still come in and browse our magazines and newspapers. You can still come in and receive personal service from our wonderful staff. Plus, our public Wi-Fi has returned.
Comments / 0