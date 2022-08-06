State troopers struck by vehicle during traffic stop

Read on www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
State police investigating shooting on I-80 in Lake County
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the driver who fired several shots at a semitruck Monday afternoon in Lake County. Just before 3 p.m., state troopers were called to a report of shots fired on eastbound I-80 at the 0.01 mile marker. That’s about one-tenth of a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Bond set for driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
Police investigate homicide in Roseland after body found in garbage can
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a body was found in Roseland on Monday as a homicide.A female victim of unknown age was found dead in a garbage can in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said.Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.Police provided no further details.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
WLFI.com
Wrong way driver dies from crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
17-year-old girl in critical condition after car crashes into tree in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Lakeview.The teen was driving southbound, in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue just after midnight, when she lost control and her car jumped the curb, hitting a tree. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
22-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead and a woman is injured after being shot in Albany Park overnight. Police said the victims were walking, near Kedzie and Leland avenues just after midnight, when two men approached with gun and fired shots. The 22-year-old man did not survive. The 20-year-old woman was hit in the leg. Police are searching for the offenders.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
cwbchicago.com
346 thefts were reported at Lollapalooza as we uncover 4 more people charged in connection with phone theft rings
Court records show that four more people were charged in connection with widespread phone thefts at last weekend’s Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park, bringing the total number of adults facing phone theft-related charges to eleven. Over the four-day event, 346 theft reports were filed on the Lollapalooza grounds and...
CBS News
18-year-old in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in East Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving an 18-year-old in critical condition on Monday. Authorities said it happened in the 800 block of E. 79th St around 8:46 a.m. The 18-year-old was in his car when another man walked up to his car and started firing shots. The gunman fled.
Family Seeks Answers After ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Shot and Killed
The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday in Dolton, according to officials. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
CBS News
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
