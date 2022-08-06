Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned

UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said.

In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced that Mandy Gutierrez will become assistant director of special education, KENS-TV reported. Gutierrez was originally going to resume her job as principal at Uvalde Elementary at the Benson educational complex, one of the learning centers that will take on former Robb Elementary School students when the new school year begins on Sept. 6, according to the television station.

Gutierrez’s former position as principal will be filled by Christy Perez, who previously served as assistant principal at Uvalde High School, KSAT-TV reported.

The move comes a week after Gutierrez was reinstated after a three-day administrative leave of absence with pay by district superintendent Hal Harrell, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Gutierrez was asked to respond to a Texas House committee report that found security lapses at the school that made it easier for the 18-year-old gunman to enter the facility, according to the newspaper.

Gutierrez submitted a letter to the committee defending her actions, KXAN-TV reported.

“It is unfair and inaccurate to conclude that I ever (became) complacent on any security issue of Robb Elementary,” Gutierrez wrote, clarifying that the lock of a classroom door the shooter used to enter Room 111 worked, contrary to reports that it did not.

District officials said the reassignment fulfills Gutierrez’s “desire to support special education students across the district,” KENS reported.

