How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences

Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run kicks off at Ellsworth AFB
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Military bikers rolled onto the Ellsworth AFB flight-line Tuesday morning to take part in the 22nd annual Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run to Sturgis. Through the ride’s fundraising efforts, the 68th chapter of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle club donates more than a thousand dollars each year to a retired veteran.
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
People come from all walks of life to enjoy the Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bikers roll in from across the country and even across the globe to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But when the roar of the bikes dies down, many of these visitors go back to their day jobs in a wide variety of industries and professions.
Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal...
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wraps up a new event is right around the corner. The Central States Fair and Rodeo kicks off August, 19 and runs through the 27. According to the General Manager for the fair, they have some new line ups in store for people attending this year. They’re also making improvements to accommodate more people at the fair.
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
Big Ol’ Fish-Jordy Schone
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a nice looking Blue Gill caught out of Sheridan Lake by Jordy Schone. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Ministry wants Sturgis bikers to have clean rides
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Free is not often a word you hear at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that is not the case with the Free Bike Wash Ministry that offers, yes you guessed it, free motorcycle washes. The ministry has been coming to the rally for the past 26...
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
Money from vending permits for the Sturgis Rally goes to charity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To sell goods at the Sturgis rally, you have to have a vendor’s permit. But once you’ve paid the fee -- where does that money go?. Vendors are an important part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; they don’t just help boost the local economy by selling their goods, but also by purchasing their vending permits from the City of Sturgis.
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
Rain looks to stick around through this evening
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.
Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis rally is giving people the opportunity to show off their bike hobby through a show that anyone can join. Motorcycle culture is alive and well and evolving. Shows like the one that V-Twin visionary is hosting are more popular now in the middle of the US than they used to be.
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
Rapid City YMCA gets academic enrichment grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center have awarded seven grants to help students with their academic enrichment opportunities. These funds will support out-of-school time activities and usually range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. There are 32 other recipients that have been previously awarded the...
Getting Hotter and Hotter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to rise this week as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern. We’ll see 90s today, and a few 100s creep back into parts of the area tomorrow and especially Thursday. The upper ridge shifts south...
