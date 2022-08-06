Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids

Read on www.mynews13.com
Safari park co-owner focuses on wild world of education, too
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — While he may be known around Central Florida for his wildlife safari, Wildlife Florida co-owner Sam Haught is beloved around Osceola County schools for his volunteer work. What You Need To Know. Last year, Sam started a scholarship program for Osceola County students. Haught said...
Ocoee High teacher leads band camp — during summer break
OCOEE, Fla. — Summer break is just about over, but some Central Florida students have been marching to the beat of a different drum while out on break, thanks to Ocoee High Director of Bands Bernie Hendricks, Jr., this week’s A+ Teacher. What You Need To Know. Bernie...
Teachers say political battles over race, LGBTQ issues, are driving them out of Florida classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
School district employees seek out second jobs
WINTER GARDEN, Fl.—It’s back to school season for students across Central Florida. For many district employees who recevied a small raise this year, it’s only a drop in the bucket as they try to make ends meet. Many have already picked up things on the side to pay the bills.
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
Embry-Riddle has special need for full-time staffers in food service ahead of Fall Semester
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla.—Part of the back-to-school preparation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University includes some special hiring. Embry-Riddle’s food servicer, Sodexo, gets full-time work to those with special needs. The Community-Based Instruction Program hires high schoolers part time, and they can later transition to full-time careers after graduation. They’re...
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
Orange plans for new school year include new safety system, more teachers and adjusted bus schedules
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two days from back to school for Central Florida’s largest school district, leaders of Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff's Office revealed a new emergency alert system called SaferWatch. The application is like a silent alarm in a bank, connecting the...
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
Florida groups, authorities work to tackle human trafficking cases
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts, and several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to the plate to help. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts. Several area nonprofit organizations have said they would join with the...
South Florida communities impacted by insurance crisis
MIAMI - Florida's insurance crisis continues as four companies have been downgraded and a fifth carrier going out of business, leaving homeowners scrambling."I were not in the peak of hurricane season so to know your about to be dumped is nerve-racking," said homeowner Ernesto Cortez, referring to his insurance carrier not only dropping him but going out of business.The move comes after multiple insurance companies in the state were downgraded, his carrier Weston, is among them and now they have become insolvent. "After the downgrade of the insurance companies, they didn't do the 17 they did 4 companies but out of...
Parents push back on Florida Board of Medicine vote to begin rule-making process on gender-affirming care for children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Board of Medicine is facing backlash from supporters of LGBTQ youth, who are calling out the board's decision to move forward with a possible ban on transgender treatments for anyone 17 and younger. The state's Department of Health says there is not enough research that...
Disney World begins transforming Magic Kingdom for Halloween
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Disney World’s big Halloween event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party set to return in a matter of days, Magic Kingdom has begun making its fall transformation. What You Need To Know. Magic Kingdom gets ready for fall and return of Mickey's Not-So-Scary on...
Florida's climate is not like the rest of the country
Although parts of the U.S. have been under Heat Advisories for long stretches at a time recently, Florida typically isn’t affected with those types of temperature fluctuations, at least not in the summer. Florida is at a unique latitude for climate. In the late fall through spring, Florida often...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
AdventHealth’s Holy Land site project has changed. Here’s what’s next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. AdventHealth has adjusted its plans for the former Holy Land Experience site it bought last year in Orlando. The Altamonte Springs-based health system — which...
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
