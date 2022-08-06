Penn State’s biggest questions in August, guards in the spotlight, more James Franklin takeaways

Read on www.pennlive.com
Coach James Franklin discusses offseason additions and first week of camp at media day: video
Penn State football held its media day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. In the earlier portion of the day, head coach James Franklin hosted a press conference discussing the state of the team prior to the season’s start. Franklin is approaching his ninth season with the Nittany Lions looking to improve upon last year’s performance.
Penn State ‘snubbed’ in preseason coaches poll; how the Lions D will change under Manny Diaz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature analysis of Monday’s AFCA preseason Coaches Poll and an early expectation for what first-year coordinator Manny Diaz will bring to the Nittany Lions defense this fall. For the first time since 2016, Penn State went unranked in the preseason version of...
Penn State QB Sean Clifford worked ‘like a maniac’ in offseason; Manny Diaz talks Linebacker U expectations, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s thoughts on quarterback Sean Clifford and an update on one of the Lions’ most important position battles for the 2022 season. Clifford has made a series of big moves in the offseason, most of which have...
Four-star defensive lineman from Alabama decommits from Penn State
Four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker, from Alabama, has decommitted from Penn State, according to On3 Sports. Parker, No. 11 on AL.com’s A-List of top senior prospects in Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions in June over a host of other suitors, including Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound...
Penn State is unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time since 2016
For the first time in six years, the Penn State football program will go into a fall season unranked in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were receiving votes in the poll released on Monday and with 246 points came 11 points shy of No. 25 Houston. Only Iowa received more votes (248) among unranked teams in a top-25 headlined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame.
How to watch former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal fight tonight in Dana White’s UFC Contender Series
Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal is back in action and looking to solidify his claim to a UFC contract tonight as part of Dana White’s Contender Series. The Ultimate Fighting Championship boss will be on-hand to watch the card and the second professional fight for Nickal, who is being billed as a fast-rising star in the mixed martial arts world.
Marcus Quaker hoping improvements provide spark on way to special season for West Perry
Marcus Quaker just added “Spark” as his nickname on Twitter, but Perry County folks have been calling him that for a couple years now. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Pa. woman used ‘spellbook’ pages to set car on fire: police
A Somerset County woman, known to practice witchcraft, set fire to a car last month, according to police. Although a spellbook was involved, magic is not suspected in the arson. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is charged with reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault in Cambria County, according to...
