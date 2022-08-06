ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

3rd Lair skateboarding contest christens new Elk River skatepark at Orono Park

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Five days before improvements to Lake Orono were officially dedicated, 3rd Lair helped christen the new skate park with a regional skateboarding contest.

Contestants came from as far away as Moorhead and the Twin Cities.

A 10-year-old Elk River girl, who has been skateboarding outside of Elk River for two years, won one of the contests.

Ella Lobb won the girls division over a skater from St. Paul. Now that the Elk River skate park is open, she likes to skate there daily (weather permitting), according to her mom.

It has been nearly 10 years since Elk River has had a skate park. It was at Lion John Weicht Park, but was torn down due to safety concerns.

Franco Romero, 23, of Otsego, was one of the skaters that felt displaced. He works as an assistant manager at 3rd Lair Skatepark and Skateshop in Golden Valley and still skates.

“It’s definitely the rawest form, in my opinion, of self-expression,” he said. “You can’t get good at skating without having the discipline for it either.”

He went to the former Elk River skate park when his family went to Central Lutheran.

“It was pretty saddening when it shut down,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do my thing. It kind of dried it out. When I went to the church near there I made a lot of friends and I didn’t really see them after that.”

Kris Turner, a 39-year-old Elk River man, led an effort to get a skate park built and administered a Facebook page to keep skaters connected to the issue.

He has been impressed so far by the new skate park and the park in general.

“I stopped out there on a 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and there were already 20 kids at the park,” he said. “I think it’s used quite a bit.”

He said the awareness of the park is not quite there yet, but some kids have brought scooters there.

“I haven’t seen a lot of bikes or a lot of roller-bladers,” he said. “Two-wheeled scooters are kind of the new-age thing.”

Romero is already a huge fan and promoter of the new park and expects it to grow in popularity as word gets around the skateboarding community.

“There’s space to move around and you don’t have to worry about running into people,” he said. “It’s got really cool obstacles that are not like normal obstacles, which is really cool. It shows that the people who designed and built the park are actual skaters who know what they’re doing.”

It even has a “bowl,” which is like an empty swimming pool, Romero said.

Zac Curry of Minneapolis, was the winner of advanced division finishing with a score of 65.15.

“He did a transfer (out of the bowl over to another section of the park,” Romero said.

That drew applause from the crowd at the event.

Romero got his start skating in a Big Lake skate park and also skated at the Elk River one.

“Once Elk River’s went down, that made for slim pickin’,” Romero said. “The fact that they got a concrete park going is really good for that area. That area doesn’t have too much except for Maple Grove and St. Paul, which are pretty spread out.”

Romero continues to skate in amateur contests. He has high hopes for Elk River’s new skatepark and longs for its success.

“Definitely the amount of money and work they were able to put into that skate park will make it something that’s a positive,” he said. “Skaters are not going to want to skate in a bad park. This new park is something that skaters can actually enjoy. It has the right flow.”

Romero says 3rd Lair contests are designed to be enjoyable.

“We drive the fact that contests are made for fun and not really the competitiveness,” Romero said. “When we get through to the kids, they kind of open up and are not too shy or worried about if they fall.”

The 3rd Lair Summer Series came to Elk River Skatepark on Thursday, July 28.

Finishing second behind Curry in the advanced division was Jaden Evans of Minneapolis, who finished with a score of 63.33.

Finishing second in the girls qualifier behind Lobb was Tedi Bowler of St. Paul, who finished with a score of 51.83.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Skate Park#Skatepark#Sports#3rd Lair#The Twin Cities
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden Valley, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Otsego, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Elk River, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash

Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
BURNSVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?

Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
MINNESOTA STATE
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
470
Followers
300
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy