3rd Lair skateboarding contest christens new Elk River skatepark at Orono Park

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Five days before improvements to Lake Orono were officially dedicated, 3rd Lair helped christen the new skate park with a regional skateboarding contest.

Contestants came from as far away as Moorhead and the Twin Cities.

A 10-year-old Elk River girl, who has been skateboarding outside of Elk River for two years, won one of the contests.

Ella Lobb won the girls division over a skater from St. Paul. Now that the Elk River skate park is open, she likes to skate there daily (weather permitting), according to her mom.

It has been nearly 10 years since Elk River has had a skate park. It was at Lion John Weicht Park, but was torn down due to safety concerns.

Franco Romero, 23, of Otsego, was one of the skaters that felt displaced. He works as an assistant manager at 3rd Lair Skatepark and Skateshop in Golden Valley and still skates.

“It’s definitely the rawest form, in my opinion, of self-expression,” he said. “You can’t get good at skating without having the discipline for it either.”

He went to the former Elk River skate park when his family went to Central Lutheran.

“It was pretty saddening when it shut down,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do my thing. It kind of dried it out. When I went to the church near there I made a lot of friends and I didn’t really see them after that.”

Kris Turner, a 39-year-old Elk River man, led an effort to get a skate park built and administered a Facebook page to keep skaters connected to the issue.

He has been impressed so far by the new skate park and the park in general.

“I stopped out there on a 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and there were already 20 kids at the park,” he said. “I think it’s used quite a bit.”

He said the awareness of the park is not quite there yet, but some kids have brought scooters there.

“I haven’t seen a lot of bikes or a lot of roller-bladers,” he said. “Two-wheeled scooters are kind of the new-age thing.”

Romero is already a huge fan and promoter of the new park and expects it to grow in popularity as word gets around the skateboarding community.

“There’s space to move around and you don’t have to worry about running into people,” he said. “It’s got really cool obstacles that are not like normal obstacles, which is really cool. It shows that the people who designed and built the park are actual skaters who know what they’re doing.”

It even has a “bowl,” which is like an empty swimming pool, Romero said.

Zac Curry of Minneapolis, was the winner of advanced division finishing with a score of 65.15.

“He did a transfer (out of the bowl over to another section of the park,” Romero said.

That drew applause from the crowd at the event.

Romero got his start skating in a Big Lake skate park and also skated at the Elk River one.

“Once Elk River’s went down, that made for slim pickin’,” Romero said. “The fact that they got a concrete park going is really good for that area. That area doesn’t have too much except for Maple Grove and St. Paul, which are pretty spread out.”

Romero continues to skate in amateur contests. He has high hopes for Elk River’s new skatepark and longs for its success.

“Definitely the amount of money and work they were able to put into that skate park will make it something that’s a positive,” he said. “Skaters are not going to want to skate in a bad park. This new park is something that skaters can actually enjoy. It has the right flow.”

Romero says 3rd Lair contests are designed to be enjoyable.

“We drive the fact that contests are made for fun and not really the competitiveness,” Romero said. “When we get through to the kids, they kind of open up and are not too shy or worried about if they fall.”

The 3rd Lair Summer Series came to Elk River Skatepark on Thursday, July 28.

Finishing second behind Curry in the advanced division was Jaden Evans of Minneapolis, who finished with a score of 63.33.

Finishing second in the girls qualifier behind Lobb was Tedi Bowler of St. Paul, who finished with a score of 51.83.