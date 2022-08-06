ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Ex-cop gets jail time after she didn't intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia

By Katie Balevic
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7W6a_0h7WdFbi00
This video from Loveland Police Department body camera footage shows Karen Garner on the ground while being arrested on June 26, 2020.

Loveland Police Department via AP

  • A former cop got jail time after she did not intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia.
  • Daria Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation.
  • During her sentencing, Jalali said she "wanted to be a good police officer" but "came up short."

A former Colorado police officer received jail time after she did not intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia.

Daria Jalali, formerly of the Loveland Police Department, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years on probation after she did not intervene in the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who left a Walmart with stolen items valuing $14, The Associated Press reported .

During Garner's arrest, former officer Austin Hopp grabbed Garner by the arm, pushed her to the ground to handcuff her, and pushed her against his car, The AP reported.

Jalali arrived after Garner was handcuffed and told her, "Stand up! We're not going to hold you," as Garner slumped toward the ground, according to The AP.

"I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still came up short," Jalali said when she was sentenced on Friday, per the AP.

Garner's arm was broken and her shoulder was dislocated during the encounter, Insider previously reported . In September, the city of Loveland settled with the Garner family for $3 million , which the family said they would use for her medical care. Hopp was sentenced to five years in prison in May.

"We all have choices to make in life, and all our choices have consequences," Garner's son, John Stweard, said during Friday's sentencing. "I ask that justice be served for my mom today."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 75

Shannon Horton
3d ago

Amen for justice being served! God Bless the lady & her family. It's good news that she's doing as well as one can with the disease of Dementia & Alzheimer's. Prayers for them 🙏🌺🙏

Reply(1)
41
Kimberly Sims
2d ago

What is wrong with some of these cops? A broken arm? You can't handle an old woman? Wondering what else they've done over the years...

Reply(3)
46
Lojo
2d ago

She wasn't trying to be a good cop. If you look up the original story/video right after it originally made the news the video shows her joining in w/the male officer wrenching the poor old woman's arm so high behind her shoulder that she needed surgery. And smiling while she was hearing this woman cry out in pain. Also, the old lady returned the items to the store before she left. So this whole incident wasn't even necessary. When is the Blue Wall going to start really weeding out all the cops that abuse their power and give the good one's a bad name? As long as they back up each other's abuses of authority and law breaking its only going to continue to give them a bad name. 🙏🙏

Reply(1)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, CO
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings

Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect. At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride

Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest

A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident. 
NORTHGLENN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#The Associated Press
The Denver Gazette

Adams Co deputies fatally wound attempted murder suspect

An attempted homicide suspect was shot and killed by Adams County sheriff's deputies on Friday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies contacted the suspect, who was wanted for attempted murder, at a home in the 300 block of Malley Drive in Northglenn, according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter on Saturday morning. "Upon contact with the suspect an officer involved shooting occurred," the release said. "The suspect was killed and a deputy received minor injuries." The sheriff's office said the suspect was in possession of a handgun during the incident in an afternoon update. An investigation into the incident is being overseen by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
K99

Old Town Fort Collins Altercation Goes Viral on Social Media

A video on Reddit's subforum called PublicFreakout racked up tens of thousands of views showing an altercation between two parties in Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 6. The post on Reddit states the incident allegedly started when an unnamed woman followed her out of Cira Ltd....
FORT COLLINS, CO
David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO
Insider

Insider

531K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy