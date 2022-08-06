ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé and Madonna teamed up for a 'Break My Soul' and 'Vogue' mashup in their first-ever collaboration

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
 3 days ago
Beyoncé attends "The Lion King" European premiere on July 14, 2019; Madonna at the world premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week" on September 15, 2016.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

  • Beyoncé and Madonna dropped a remix of "Break My Soul" on streaming platforms this week.
  • It's the first time the pair have been credited on a song together, Vulture reports.
  • Beyoncé has released four other "Break My Soul" remixes featuring other artists.

Beyoncé and Madonna released a mash-up of "Break My Soul" and "Vogue" on streaming platforms this week aptly titled, "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."

According to Vulture , this is the first time the two mega-stars have been credited on a song together. "Break My Soul" is the lead single from Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance," which was released on July 29. Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" was influenced by ballroom culture, originated by trans Black and Latino community members in New York City.

The remix was uploaded to Beyoncé's merch site before launching on other platforms, according to Vulture. The song has over 255,000 views on YouTube as of Saturday.

Vulture reports that four other remixes were released on Thursday, with each track featuring a different artist. On Spotify, the remixes featuring will.i.am., Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter, and Nita Aviance are available under one EP, while "The Queens Remix" is currently listed by itself.

The song, which is nearly six minutes long, opens with the 1990 dance hit's signature strings and transitions into a spoken word opening from Beyoncé.

Most notably, the singer dedicates a portion of the song to other artists and musicians, including her sister Solange Knowles, her former "Destiny's Child" bandmate Kelly Rowland, Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, Nina Simone, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, and more — much like Madonna does in the original version of "Vogue," Vulture reports.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album "Renaissance" on July 29. The cover shot features the singer in a daring harness on top of a horse.

Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood

The singer also pays homage to notable ballroom houses like the House of Ninja, House of Xtravaganza, House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Lanvin, House of Telfar, House of Ladosha, House of Mugler, House of Balenciaga and the House of Mizrahi, "Today" reports.

Prior to "Break My Soul," the two singers worked together when Beyoncé appeared in Madonna's 2015 music video for "Bitch I'm Madonna," according to the outlet.

Although they've never been featured on a song together, Madonna was already a fan of Beyoncé. In a 2015 issue of Entertainment Weekly guest-edited by Andy Cohen , the "Like a Virgin" singer said she saw Beyoncé in concert and praised her performance.

"She's a great performer and she puts on a show," Madonna says. "She's a professional, you know what I mean? She ticks all the boxes. She's great live, and all the stuff around her, it's complete entertainment."

Soon after the release of "Renaissance," "Milkshake" singer Kelis called out Beyoncé on Instagram for not having the "decency" to contact her before interpolating the song on the album. The sample was later removed from the song "Energy."

The artist also came under fire for using ableist language in the song "Heated." A representative for the star told Insider's Ayomikun Adekaiyero that the lyric would be changed .

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

