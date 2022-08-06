Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

Read on www.binghamtonhomepage.com
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control...
NY replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s laws are getting a rewrite: the word “inmate” will be swapped with “incarcerated individual” in state legislation after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Monday. The change is designed to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated...
