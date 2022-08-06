Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
ourquadcities.com
What’s new at the Illinois State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
Comments / 0