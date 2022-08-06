Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO