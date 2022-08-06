ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year

By Traci Taylor
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Red states are building a nation within a nation

It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
California, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Florida State
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone State#New Yorkers
bloomberglaw.com

Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States

The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fatherly

The USDA Just Got Sued By 20 GOP Attorneys General Over Its School Lunch Program

On Tuesday, July 26, more than 20 Republican Attorneys General filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The suit is in response to the inclusion of a clause the federal school lunch program that requires any state receiving federal Food and Nutrition Services to update its nondiscrimination policy to protect LGBTQ+ kids. Here’s what you need to know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phys.org

Conservation survey finds native New York state pollinators at risk

A New York state survey, supported by Cornell bee experts, finds that more than half of important native pollinators may be at risk of disappearing from the state—potentially threatening crops, wildflowers and insect diversity. The three-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey, released Aug. 4 by the state Department of...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Four things to watch in tonight’s primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Kansas

Michigan, Kansas, Arizona and Missouri will all hold primary elections Tuesday evening. As usual, former president Donald Trump has made endorsements in multiple Republican primaries, hoping to expand his influence in the GOP as he promotes candidates who will spread his lies about the 2020 presidential election.He might also be getting some help from Democrats in Michigan, as they hope to elevate an election-denier to beat a Republican congressman who voted to impeach Mr Trump. Meanwhile, Kansas will be the first test for abortion rights in a post-Roe v Wade world.Here’s what to watch in tonight’s primaries.Arizona: Will Trump’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Five ads that define Tuesday's primaries

Ahead of tomorrow's primary contests in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Kansas, Washington and Missouri, here are five ads that caught our attention in those states:. 1. Former President Donald Trump endorses Blake Masters. In Arizona's contentious Republican primary for Senate, Blake Masters won Trump's coveted endorsement in July. Then the former...
ARIZONA STATE
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy