46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year

Read on wibx950.com
Related
Red states are building a nation within a nation
It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
AOL Corp
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
A 10-year-old girl made headlines for getting an abortion, but thousands of kids under 15 get abortions every year: 'The situation out of Ohio is in no way unique'
A 10-year-old Ohio rape victim had to cross state lines to get an abortion. Thousands of children under the age of 15 get abortions each year, data shows. Children already faced barriers to abortion prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe.
Former Cuomo staffer killed by a passing car after getting kicked out of a Lyft on a highway, reports say
Sid Wolf was killed after getting kicked out of his Lyft ride on a Delaware highway, reports say. Wolf and his friends were reportedly kicked out of their ride after an argument with the driver. Wolf previously worked for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said he was "shocked."
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
bloomberglaw.com
Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States
The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
The USDA Just Got Sued By 20 GOP Attorneys General Over Its School Lunch Program
On Tuesday, July 26, more than 20 Republican Attorneys General filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The suit is in response to the inclusion of a clause the federal school lunch program that requires any state receiving federal Food and Nutrition Services to update its nondiscrimination policy to protect LGBTQ+ kids. Here’s what you need to know.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
Phys.org
Conservation survey finds native New York state pollinators at risk
A New York state survey, supported by Cornell bee experts, finds that more than half of important native pollinators may be at risk of disappearing from the state—potentially threatening crops, wildflowers and insect diversity. The three-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey, released Aug. 4 by the state Department of...
Four things to watch in tonight’s primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Kansas
Michigan, Kansas, Arizona and Missouri will all hold primary elections Tuesday evening. As usual, former president Donald Trump has made endorsements in multiple Republican primaries, hoping to expand his influence in the GOP as he promotes candidates who will spread his lies about the 2020 presidential election.He might also be getting some help from Democrats in Michigan, as they hope to elevate an election-denier to beat a Republican congressman who voted to impeach Mr Trump. Meanwhile, Kansas will be the first test for abortion rights in a post-Roe v Wade world.Here’s what to watch in tonight’s primaries.Arizona: Will Trump’s...
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
July 26 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen states sued the Biden administration Tuesday over new guidelines that would cut federal funding for student lunches at schools with outdated LGBTQ+ protections. The rule is part of the U.S. Agriculture Department's new initiative to fight discrimination against LGBTQ+ students. The rule requires...
Five ads that define Tuesday's primaries
Ahead of tomorrow's primary contests in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Kansas, Washington and Missouri, here are five ads that caught our attention in those states:. 1. Former President Donald Trump endorses Blake Masters. In Arizona's contentious Republican primary for Senate, Blake Masters won Trump's coveted endorsement in July. Then the former...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0