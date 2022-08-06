Read on www.wandtv.com
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
nprillinois.org
Litchfield investigates building that collapsed during a bridal shower
An investigation is underway into the cause of a building collapse in Litchfield during a bridal shower over the weekend. The building is in the 300 block of North State. More than 20 people were attending the bridal shower just before noon when the incident occurred. Reports say three individuals suffered minor injuries and were treated.
WAND TV
3 injured in Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in Decatur, according to police. According to Decatur Police, officers responded to the intersection of N. Illinois and E. Main Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a reporter of shots fired. When officers arrived, they said they found a crowd...
WAND TV
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
foxillinois.com
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
wdbr.com
Woman killed in auto crash
A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
WAND TV
Douglas County Engineer announces continuation of road projects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Engineer is announcing several road repairs and construction projects that are continuing this week. The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 12:. CR 1425N between CR 2550E and IL...
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
WAND TV
Location of 1908 Springfield Race Riot being considered for new park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There might be a new national park in Springfield. The site would display artifacts uncovered by recent construction in the area of Madison Street and the 10th Street Rail Corridor. The National Park Service (NPS) is working through preliminary steps to see if a new park would be a possibility.
foxillinois.com
Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
WAND TV
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fairgrounds during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise. Also, both...
1470 WMBD
Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...
Taylorville Police warns against scams
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams. In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver. This is […]
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
