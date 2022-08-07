ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cuba seeks help to contain depot fire that has killed at least one, injured dozens

By Leticia PINEDA, YAMIL LAGE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmzBL_0h7WbKwv00
Some 1,900 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to officials from the western Matanzas province /AFP

Cuba asked for help Saturday to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least one person dead, 121 people injured and 17 firefighters missing.

Some 1,900 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to officials from the western Matanzas province, where lightning struck a fuel tank late Friday, triggering an explosion.

Provincial health official Luis Armando Wong told a press conference Saturday evening a first body had been recovered at the site.

Five people were critically injured, according to an update by the Cuban presidency on Twitter, with three others in a very serious condition in hospital.

The wounded included Energy Minister Livan Arronte.

The president's office said 17 firefighters were missing, those "who were closest" to the fire in an industrial zone of Matanzas, a city some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Havana.

"Cuba requested help and advice from friendly countries with experience in fuel" to help put out the fire, the presidency added in a statement.

Later in the day, President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed thanks to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile, "which have promptly offered material aid."

"We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the US," he added.

The US embassy in Havana said on Twitter: "We want to make clear that US law authorizes US entities and organizations to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba."

The United States has had sanctions against the one-party Communist state for six decades.

- 'The sky was yellow' -

The fire broke out after a bolt of lightning struck a tank Friday at the depot on the outskirts of Matanzas, a city of 140,000 people.

By the early hours of Saturday, the fire had spread to a second tank, causing another blast and sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky.

Helicopters were hard at work fighting the blaze on Saturday, with ambulances, water tanks and cranes at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRMpm_0h7WbKwv00
The fire broke out after a bolt of lightning struck a tank at the depot on the outskirts of Matanzas, a city of 140,000 people /AFP

Exhausted firefighters were gathered at the plant, waiting to enter to look for their comrades who seemingly could not escape the second explosion.

"We felt the blast, like a shock wave that pushed you back," Laura Martinez, a resident of La Ganadera, near the disaster zone, told AFP.

Upon hearing the first explosion, 32-year-old Yuney Hernandez and her children fled their home just two kilometers from the depot. They returned a few hours later.

Then, they heard more blasts in the early morning hours, "like pieces of the tank were falling," she said.

Ginelva Hernandez, 33, said she, her husband and three children were asleep when the explosions rang out.

"We threw ourselves out of bed; when we went out to the street, the sky was yellow," she told AFP.

"The fear of people on the street is uncontrollable," she added.

- 'Could take time' -

Diaz-Canel said extinguishing the blaze "could take time," while Asbel Leal, director of the Cupet state oil company, said the country had never experienced a fire "of the magnitude we have today."

According to Cupet, the first tank contained about 26,000 cubic meters of crude, about half its capacity, when it was struck by lightning.

The second contained 52,000 cubic meters of fuel oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1uQk_0h7WbKwv00
The depot supplies the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the largest in Cuba /AFP

Official newspaper Granma reported the fire was likely due to "a fault in the lightning-rod system, which could not withstand the energy from the electrical discharge."

The depot supplies the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the largest in Cuba, but service to the plant has not been interrupted, the official said.

The disaster comes at a time when the island -- with an outdated energy network and persistent fuel shortages -- has faced mounting difficulties in meeting increased energy demands amid severe summer heat.

Since May, authorities have imposed energy blackouts of up to 12 hours a day in some regions -- sparking at least 20 protests around the Portugal-sized nation of 11 million people.

Comments / 106

One Hermit
4d ago

Cuba could be a good place to point out the fact that Russia isn't there to "HELP" ANYBODY!! IN FACT, they are asking Iran for Drones to help with the war they started. So this might be a chance to make Cuba want a more advantageous association with the west!!

Reply(12)
19
Tahana
4d ago

We don’t need to give them any money aid that government never did anything for us, they can take care of themselves

Reply(5)
14
Dementia Dimwit
4d ago

we can send a half million illegals from here over to help

Reply(3)
39
Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Explosions#Russia#Cuban#Energy
Oxygen

'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia

A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy