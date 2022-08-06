Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD provides students with free feminine hygiene products
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is providing free feminine hygiene products for students this school year. "There still is stigma around this, and it’s not something that everyone feels comfortable asking for the supplies that they need," Austin ISD Office of Innovation and Development Executive Director Michelle Wallis said.
fox7austin.com
Communal space offering connections through art
From sensory play to craft nights, three former elementary school teachers are offering after-school classes, adult classes, camps, and more. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about The Nest.
fox7austin.com
YMCA Austin looking for afterschool care employees
With a new school year upon us, YMCA Austin is looking for fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs. Sarah Rinner. Associate VP of Out of School Time Programs has more.
fox7austin.com
WCRAS takes in 44 animals due to cruelty case, calls for adopters, fosters
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is making an urgent call to the community to adopt and foster after it took in 44 animals from a cruelty case this week. WCRAS says that it took in 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and...
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
fox7austin.com
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Austin faces crossing guard shortage, needs 55 spots filled before school starts
Beatrice Bailey reminds the crossing guards they're providing life lessons one step at a time.
Manor ISD superintendent to resign in June 2023
Manor Independent School District's Superintendent Andre D. Spencer will resign at the end of June 2023, according to a letter on the district's website.
newsradioklbj.com
ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall
Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
fox7austin.com
Woman injured in downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on East 7th and Neches Streets. Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the suspect who shot the woman was among a group of people who ran...
fox7austin.com
First day of school for students in Del Valle ISD
DEL VALLE, Texas - Summer break is officially over for Del Valle Independent School District students and there are a lot of changes this new school year. One big change for the district is a new school, Smith Elementary. The brand-new building was part of a 2019 bond. Another is...
fox7austin.com
Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
WHAT?!? This Austin, Texas Rental is $23,000 Per Night
I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
