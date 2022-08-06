ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin ISD provides students with free feminine hygiene products

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is providing free feminine hygiene products for students this school year. "There still is stigma around this, and it’s not something that everyone feels comfortable asking for the supplies that they need," Austin ISD Office of Innovation and Development Executive Director Michelle Wallis said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Communal space offering connections through art

From sensory play to craft nights, three former elementary school teachers are offering after-school classes, adult classes, camps, and more. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about The Nest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall

Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman injured in downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on East 7th and Neches Streets. Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the suspect who shot the woman was among a group of people who ran...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

First day of school for students in Del Valle ISD

DEL VALLE, Texas - Summer break is officially over for Del Valle Independent School District students and there are a lot of changes this new school year. One big change for the district is a new school, Smith Elementary. The brand-new building was part of a 2019 bond. Another is...
DEL VALLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

WHAT?!? This Austin, Texas Rental is $23,000 Per Night

I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?
AUSTIN, TX

