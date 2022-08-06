ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myqzs_0h7Wb5nH00

One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova 00:22

RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.

The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.

The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.

Comments / 8

Avonlea Montague
3d ago

Oh, no... May the girlfriend find peace and healing. I can only imagine how much this would hurt. Same to his family and other witnesses. May justice be served as needed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window

ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
TRACY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
ABC10

Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sheriff
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun

SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton

ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento. 
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Reno

Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy