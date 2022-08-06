Read on www.counton2.com
WMBF
Florence city leaders demolish abandoned houses in attempt to reduce crime
FLORENCE, S.C. -- (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish abandoned houses. The demolition program allows the city to reduce crime, beautify the city and reduce health hazards. Daniel Sparks lives near one of the houses being demolished on East...
Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
wpde.com
Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
country1037fm.com
Been To Buc-ees Yet?
Being from Texas, we’re familiar with the road stop/travel center/truck stop phenomenon known as “Buc-ees.” Recently, one of the largest locations we’ve seen opened right off I-95 in Florence. We see it all the time on our way to and from Myrtle Beach, but have never taken the opportunity to pop in. Mostly because there’s no such thing as just “popping in” Buc-ees. You’ve got to spend some time in there. However, yesterday, Debbie, our son’s girlfriend (Jess), and I went down to Conway to drop off some furniture for his house where he’s living this school year (Coastal Carolina). We got what we needed to accomplish put behind us early, so we were just leisurely heading back home when it hit me, “Let’s go to Buc-ees.” Jess had never been. Also, she’s the epitome of a “small town girl” (she grew up in Latta, SC) so this struck me as an opportunity for fun to watch her get REALLY overwhelmed, REALLY fast. If you’ve never been…
Downtown Dillon sees business boom
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local leaders said the city of Dillon’s efforts to bring in new businesses and drive foot traffic downtown are starting to pay off. Between community events and new renovations, downtown business owners said the area looks different now than it did even as recently as a few months ago. Lisa Moody, […]
2 men charged for robbing people at gunpoint in July in the Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear. Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
City of Florence Utilizes American Rescue Plan Act Funds:
The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition started Wednesday at...
US News and World Report
Florence Firefighter Dedicated to Helping People in Need
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Lance Grabill said his desire to become a firefighter was sparked when he realized that people needed help. “Being a firefighter allows me to help people during their most frightening times,” he said. Grabill has been a firefighter for three years. He moved to...
wpde.com
Florence family stuck in Dominican Republic following flight delays
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Charlena Sellers, 53, of Florence said she and three members of her family have been stuck in Punta Cana, which is the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, following several flight delays. Sellers said 12 members of her family went to the country to celebrate...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
Florence County task force focused on violent crime arrests 6, seizes drugs, guns, cash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County task force focused on violent crimes is “off to a good start” after authorities made six arrests during its first week of operation, Sheriff TJ Joye said Tuesday in a news release. Sheriff’s deputies and Florence police officers make up the task force, which Joye said has […]
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder. Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder. SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside...
nrcolumbus.com
‘Truly a great day’ – topmost beam rises on Tabor City school
About two dozen people watched Monday morning as a team of workers from Monteith Construction Corporation lifted a steel beam bearing an American flag to the peak of the roof at the partially constructed Tabor City School. Columbus County Schools officials, their architect, county government officials, staff of Tabor City...
heraldadvocate.com
Plato recognized on July 20
Longtime Marlboro County Council member Corrie Plato decided not to run for re-election earlier this year and wanted to retire. But she didn’t want the county to spend money on a retirement party for her. Plato wanted something done for the county. On July 30, hundreds came out for...
WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant in front of Florence business
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed. It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street. It’s unclear what led […]
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
Horry County Schools returns to pre-pandemic school-lunch policy
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has changed its school-lunch policy, reverting to what it was before the pandemic. That means parents now have to apply to see if their children are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches. “The application is very simple,” said Kimberly Johnson, the director of nutrition services with Horry […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic. Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was...
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
