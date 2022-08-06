ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?

The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account. Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Minter
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
The Ledger

Super 16: Lakeland's Larry Jones to play defensive end, linebacker

Lakeland High's Larry Jones has made the switch from being a full-time linebacker to playing both linebacker and defensive end positions. Lakeland head coach Bill Castle made the decision in the off-season based on Jones’ track record and some personnel changes heading into the 2022 season. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy