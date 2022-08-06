Read on www.buccaneers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?
The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin takes exception to prediction about team
Few teams in the NFL have shown the type of consistency the Pittsburgh Steelers have under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin. Since Tomlin took over for the immortal Bill Cowher in 2007, the team hasn’t had a single sub-.500 season. This was the point of emphasis sports...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on chemistry, injuries and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t bringing back their entire starting lineup this time around, and there are plenty of fresh faces doing their best to mesh with their new teammates during this year’s training camp. Multiple spots on both sides of the ball could have new starters this...
Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account. Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.
Report: Former Patriots WR N'Keal Harry ankle injury 'appears severe'
Chicago Bears receiver N’Keal Harry is reportedly undergoing further testing to discover the extent of the damage done by the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s training camp practice. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the injury appeared “severe” in initial evaluations. It’s a tough blow...
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Super 16: Lakeland's Larry Jones to play defensive end, linebacker
Lakeland High's Larry Jones has made the switch from being a full-time linebacker to playing both linebacker and defensive end positions. Lakeland head coach Bill Castle made the decision in the off-season based on Jones’ track record and some personnel changes heading into the 2022 season. ...
