AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai takes five-shot lead into final round

SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
Report: British Open champion Cameron Smith signs $100M deal to join LIV Golf
British Open champion Cameron Smith has signed a $100 million deal to join LIV Golf, The Telegraph reports. The signing marks another significant win for the controversial Saudi-backed golf league as it secures the services of a reigning major champion and one of the game's rising stars. Smith, 28, is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Australian is less than four weeks removed from securing the British Open with a remarkable display of putting on the back nine at St. Andrews on Sunday to wrest the championship from Rory McIlroy.
CBS Sports
The Power 18 golf rankings: Tony Finau soars as Rory McIlroy ascends to top spot ahead of postseason
There are 125 men that have played themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs as competitors are now set for a three-week stretch to conclude their seasons. While some breathe a sigh of relief for simply qualifying for the first postseason event (the St. Jude Championship) and securing their playing privileges for the 2022-23 season, others have their eyes on East Lake for the Tour Championship.
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Winner's Bag: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim, 2022 Wyndham Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Joohyung “Tom” Kim used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Wyndham Championship:. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 X shaft. IRONS: Titleist...
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship
The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
Golf Channel
Field and format for the ISPS Handa World Invitational
The innovative ISPS Handa World Invitational tees off later this week at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland from August 11-14. The invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Male and female players compete in two separate tournaments, but on the same courses at the same time. The $3 million total purse is split equally into two prize funds of $1.5 million each, with winners receiving $225,000 apiece.
Youth golf: Gainesville's Hudson Justus finishes 8-under par to earn ninth place at US Kids World Championship
Gainesville’s Hudson Justus, 10, finished in ninth place Sunday at the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C. After rounds of four-under par (68) the first two days, Justus carded even-par 72 and finished 8-under par 208. Justus finished four strokes behind the event champion. Gainesville’s Benny Hawkins...
Ashleigh Buhai wins AIG Women’s Open after dramatic finish at Muirfield
Two decades after her idol Ernie Els won the Open at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai followed in his footsteps after a dramatic finish to the £6million AIG Women’s Open.Els had to come through a four-man, five-hole play-off to claim his third major title in 2002 and Buhai required four extra holes to win her first by beating South Korea’s In Gee Chun after giving up two seemingly commanding leads.Five shots clear heading into the final round, Buhai was still three ahead with four holes to play, only to run up a triple-bogey seven on the 15th after finding sand...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
