ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai takes five-shot lead into final round

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Report: British Open champion Cameron Smith signs $100M deal to join LIV Golf

British Open champion Cameron Smith has signed a $100 million deal to join LIV Golf, The Telegraph reports. The signing marks another significant win for the controversial Saudi-backed golf league as it secures the services of a reigning major champion and one of the game's rising stars. Smith, 28, is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Australian is less than four weeks removed from securing the British Open with a remarkable display of putting on the back nine at St. Andrews on Sunday to wrest the championship from Rory McIlroy.
GOLF
CBS Sports

The Power 18 golf rankings: Tony Finau soars as Rory McIlroy ascends to top spot ahead of postseason

There are 125 men that have played themselves into the FedEx Cup Playoffs as competitors are now set for a three-week stretch to conclude their seasons. While some breathe a sigh of relief for simply qualifying for the first postseason event (the St. Jude Championship) and securing their playing privileges for the 2022-23 season, others have their eyes on East Lake for the Tour Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aig#Inbee Park#Ireland#Aig Women#Bst South Africa#The Aig Women S Open#British#Muirfield England
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship

The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Field and format for the ISPS Handa World Invitational

The innovative ISPS Handa World Invitational tees off later this week at Galgorm Castle and Massereene in Northern Ireland from August 11-14. The invitational is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Male and female players compete in two separate tournaments, but on the same courses at the same time. The $3 million total purse is split equally into two prize funds of $1.5 million each, with winners receiving $225,000 apiece.
GOLF
The Independent

Ashleigh Buhai wins AIG Women’s Open after dramatic finish at Muirfield

Two decades after her idol Ernie Els won the Open at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai followed in his footsteps after a dramatic finish to the £6million AIG Women’s Open.Els had to come through a four-man, five-hole play-off to claim his third major title in 2002 and Buhai required four extra holes to win her first by beating South Korea’s In Gee Chun after giving up two seemingly commanding leads.Five shots clear heading into the final round, Buhai was still three ahead with four holes to play, only to run up a triple-bogey seven on the 15th after finding sand...
GOLF
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy