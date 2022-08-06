Read on www.ozarkssportszone.com
Bears land another local talent as West Plains’ Miller commits to MSU
Missouri State football has landed another local talent as West Plains senior Heston Miller has committed to the Bears. Miller made the announcement Monday on social media. The 6’1″, 200-pound Miller earned All-State honors as a junior last year. He grabbed 42 receptions for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns.
2022 Fall Preview: Lamar Volleyball
Lamar volleyball had one of its best seasons in program history with a 25-win campaign that came up just short of a district title. The Lady Tigers fell to El Dorado Springs in the district championship match. Gone from that team are a quartet of seniors who played in all...
2022 Fall Preview: Mountain Grove Volleyball
Mountain Grove volleyball took a huge step forward last year with a 20-win season after back-to-back five-win campaigns. It was the program’s first 20-win season since 2013. “I think the difference in last year’s season compared to prior years had a lot to do with maturity and discipline,” Mountain Grove head coach Ashley Martin said. “The kids finally bought in, trusted the process and it paid off. I think they had finally figured out that what they were doing wasn’t getting the results they wanted and they were actually willing to change to win.”
2022 Fall Preview: Mansfield Volleyball
Mansfield volleyball won six matches last year in its return to the volleyball court for the first time since 2000. The Lady Lions learned many lessons in their first season back playing varsity volleyball. “The biggest lesson, by far, that we overcame as a team was learning the sport in...
