Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Bears land another local talent as West Plains' Miller commits to MSU

Missouri State football has landed another local talent as West Plains senior Heston Miller has committed to the Bears. Miller made the announcement Monday on social media. The 6’1″, 200-pound Miller earned All-State honors as a junior last year. He grabbed 42 receptions for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Lamar Volleyball

Lamar volleyball had one of its best seasons in program history with a 25-win campaign that came up just short of a district title. The Lady Tigers fell to El Dorado Springs in the district championship match. Gone from that team are a quartet of seniors who played in all...
LAMAR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Mountain Grove Volleyball

Mountain Grove volleyball took a huge step forward last year with a 20-win season after back-to-back five-win campaigns. It was the program’s first 20-win season since 2013. “I think the difference in last year’s season compared to prior years had a lot to do with maturity and discipline,” Mountain Grove head coach Ashley Martin said. “The kids finally bought in, trusted the process and it paid off. I think they had finally figured out that what they were doing wasn’t getting the results they wanted and they were actually willing to change to win.”
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Mansfield Volleyball

Mansfield volleyball won six matches last year in its return to the volleyball court for the first time since 2000. The Lady Lions learned many lessons in their first season back playing varsity volleyball. “The biggest lesson, by far, that we overcame as a team was learning the sport in...
MANSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
OZARK, MO
ozarksalive.com

Finley Farms, a natural oasis in the middle of Ozark

Finley Farms links multiple facets in a modern-day Ozarks story. The destination for dining and gathering also offers a natural oasis in the middle of town through its on-site farm, which features rows of tomato plants, flowers, silky stalks of corn and more that are both visually and tastily satisfying.
OZARK, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Executive Director Rosenkranz announces retirement from OACAC

Following 51 years as an employee of Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), with 48 of those years as Executive Director, Carl Rosenkranz has announced he will be retiring in December 2022. “It has been a privilege to be a part of the OACAC family all these years and to...
MISSOURI STATE
#Missouri State#Captains#Media Day#American Football#College Football
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

John Cena followed you, Springfieldian

Receiving the notification “John Cena followed you,” on your Twitter account might not be as far-fetched as you think, and, no, I’m not talking about a bot. John Cena, 16-time WWE world champion and actor with a global following, follows more people on social media than one might expect of a global superstar — roughly, 427,900. It’s not a far cry from the 13.8 million who follow him (relative to other celebrities’ follower/follow ratio).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: Did Pipkin once have a communist symbol above entrance?

Answer Man: Now that the Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force on Facilities has formed and is looking at individual schools to assess needs, I have three questions regarding Pipkin Middle School. If you look above the main entrance to Pipkin you’ll see two circles cut into the stone, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed

(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

