Mountain Grove volleyball took a huge step forward last year with a 20-win season after back-to-back five-win campaigns. It was the program’s first 20-win season since 2013. “I think the difference in last year’s season compared to prior years had a lot to do with maturity and discipline,” Mountain Grove head coach Ashley Martin said. “The kids finally bought in, trusted the process and it paid off. I think they had finally figured out that what they were doing wasn’t getting the results they wanted and they were actually willing to change to win.”

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO