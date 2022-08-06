ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Spider crabs swarm Cornish beaches as sea temperatures rise

By Nadeem Badshah
 5 days ago

Thousands of spider crabs have converged on the beaches of Cornwall due to rising sea temperatures caused by the climate crisis. The migratory creatures swarmed in the shallow water in St Ives, shedding their shells before returning to depths of up to 90 metres (300ft).

The crustaceans are instantly recognisable for their long legs and pincers, but they are harmless to humans. However, their presence at Porthgwidden beach was enough to put many bathers off entering the sea.

Kate Lowe, a marine photographer captured the event just days after a snorkeler was bitten by a blue shark during an excursion off Penzance.

The spider crabs spotted gathering at St Ives, Cornwall, to shed their shells before returning to the depths. Photograph: @cornish.coast/BNPS

Lowe said: “I go snorkelling most of the time throughout the year, but I have never seen spider crabs in such numbers. When we turned up at the beach, it looked as though there were lots of dark rocks under the surface.

“But it turned out that there were thousands of crabs just two or three steps into the water. It was just really incredible, they were only knee-deep. I was able to float on the water above them and tried not to step on them.

“A lot of the tourists were squealing at the sight of them. Their shells were just floating around.”

Experts say while it is not unusual to see them in British waters, mass gatherings are becoming more common in the summer because of the rising sea temperatures linked to the climate crisis.

These common spider crabs – Maja brachydactyla – usually gather in huge numbers in shallow water to protect themselves from predators while they wait for their new exoskeletons to thicken and toughen up.

• This article was amended on 8 August 2022. An earlier version incorrectly stated in the headline and text that the spider crabs massing at Cornish beaches were “venomous”; no species of crab is venomous. Also, their Latin species name is Maja brachydactyla , not “Hyas araneus” as we said.

IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
