Los Angeles, CA

Measure to require hotel rooms for LA's homeless set for March ballot

By CNS Author
 3 days ago
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to her diagnosis, she will be unable to attend Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. "I won’t be in today’s Board Meeting. Over the weekend, I tested positive for COVID....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County adds cannabis business tax measure to Nov. ballot

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal

A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall

SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

58,000 SQFT Office Building in Palmdale Placed on Market for $24.5MM

A 58,104 square foot office building in Palmdale has recently been placed on the market for the first time in about seven years. According to the listing by CBRE, the property, located at 39115 Center Drive, is on the market with guidance set at $24.5 million, or about $421 per square foot.
PALMDALE, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled

Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers. The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.
LONG BEACH, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda

INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal

In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
LOS ANGELES, CA

