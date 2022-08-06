Measure to require hotel rooms for LA's homeless set for March ballot

Read on www.foxla.com
foxla.com
LA Council set for final vote on banning homeless encampments near schools, daycare centers
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council is set to take a final vote Tuesday to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, with protests both inside and outside the council chambers again anticipated. Last Tuesday's meeting, when the council voted 11-3 in favor of...
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
foxla.com
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to her diagnosis, she will be unable to attend Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. "I won’t be in today’s Board Meeting. Over the weekend, I tested positive for COVID....
foxla.com
LA County adds cannabis business tax measure to Nov. ballot
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to...
LA City Council stalls $706,000 in maintenance funding for Sixth Street Bridge
Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait.
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. The post Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles voters to decide if hotels will be forced to house the homeless despite safety concerns
Los Angeles voters will cast their ballot on a proposal that could force hotels to house the homeless, a policy that has many hotel owners concerned about how it will impact public safety. President of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association Ray Patel joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday,...
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
Canyon News
Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall
SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
theregistrysocal.com
58,000 SQFT Office Building in Palmdale Placed on Market for $24.5MM
A 58,104 square foot office building in Palmdale has recently been placed on the market for the first time in about seven years. According to the listing by CBRE, the property, located at 39115 Center Drive, is on the market with guidance set at $24.5 million, or about $421 per square foot.
randomlengthsnews.com
Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled
Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers. The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
2urbangirls.com
Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda
INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
kcrw.com
LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal
In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
