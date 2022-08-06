ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals waiting to see if WR Antoine Wesley needs surgery

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley has been out of practice with an injury to his groin and hip area. He had an MRI and they are waiting to see what is next.

He might need surgery.

“With Antoine, we’re really waiting to see how he responds,” Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. “Then we’ll know probably within the next week if they’ll need to do any sort of procedure or he can rehab and get back to us fairly quickly.”

Wesley, who filled at the ‘X’ receiver position last season after DeAndre Hopkins’ injury, was expected to be the Cardinals’ No. 5 receiver on the roster and No. 4 while Hopkins serves his six-game suspension.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

