Lawrence, KS

Jalon Daniels' status as Kansas football's starting QB is a significant part of the program's rebuilding efforts

By Chance Parker/Journal-World photo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KU Sports

Quarterback Jason Bean misses Kansas' practice; underclassmen take second-team reps

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has not practiced in recent days because of an illness, coach Lance Leipold said Monday. Bean, a redshirt senior who started the first nine games last season following his transfer from North Texas, is expected to be the backup to junior Jalon Daniels when the Jayhawks open at home on Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas trying to find 'exciting' ways to use depth at running back as an advantage

There's no denying that one of Kansas' strengths entering the season appears to be the depth it has at running back. Sophomore Devin Neal returns after a breakout first season. So, too, do redshirt junior Torry Locklin, who emerged as a multidimensional threat before a November ankle injury, and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., who was productive in 2020 before missing all of last season with a hip injury.
LAWRENCE, KS

