Jalon Daniels' status as Kansas football's starting QB is a significant part of the program's rebuilding efforts

Lawrence ‘LJ’ Arnold focusing on future, not past, during Kansas’ training camp
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence "LJ" Arnold is eager to move beyond the circumstances that led to him deciding to transfer in April, only to rescind that plan a few days later and remain on the team. Arnold, a redshirt sophomore, said Tuesday after the Jayhawks' seventh preseason training camp practice...
Support for the Kansas football program is about much more than putting fans in the stands these days
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has plenty to worry about between now and the Sept. 2 season opener against Tennessee Tech. But the one concern that likely will not go away by then, no matter how sharp his players look or how solid his depth chart appears, is the importance of support for the Kansas football program he oversees.
KU junior Jalen Wilson says Jayhawks' current freshman class reminds him of the group he came in with in 2019
A couple of weeks after making the decision to return to Kansas for his redshirt junior season, KU’s Jalen Wilson noted that the freshman class the Jayhawks will go to battle with during the 2022-23 season reminded him a lot of the group he came in with as a freshman in 2019-20.
Quarterback Jason Bean misses Kansas' practice; underclassmen take second-team reps
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has not practiced in recent days because of an illness, coach Lance Leipold said Monday. Bean, a redshirt senior who started the first nine games last season following his transfer from North Texas, is expected to be the backup to junior Jalon Daniels when the Jayhawks open at home on Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech.
Kansas trying to find 'exciting' ways to use depth at running back as an advantage
There's no denying that one of Kansas' strengths entering the season appears to be the depth it has at running back. Sophomore Devin Neal returns after a breakout first season. So, too, do redshirt junior Torry Locklin, who emerged as a multidimensional threat before a November ankle injury, and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., who was productive in 2020 before missing all of last season with a hip injury.
