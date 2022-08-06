Read on www.letsbeardown.com
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Smith's trade request gives Bears' regime early fork-in-road moment
The honeymoon is officially over for Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. It ended before they registered one L in the loss column. Roquan Smith, the Bears' unquestioned best player, offered Poles an early test as general manager. One he has yet to pass. The star linebacker, set to make $9.7...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry
The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury
The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
Ian Rapoport believes Bears could fetch first-round pick in Roquan Smith trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith formally requested a trade after contract negotiations with the front office reached an impasse. Smith detailed everything that’s gone wrong, including how he doesn’t feel valued by the new front office. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on 670 the Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show,...
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'
Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Another injury shuffles Bears offensive line on Day 9 of training camp
The Chicago Bears offensive line is far from solidified at this point of training camp. The shuffling continued during Saturday’s practice, where there was an interesting injury development. Rookie Braxton Jones, who appears to be the favorite to start at left tackle, was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. According...
Former Bears tight end scores FOX NFL broadcast team
FOX revealed its broadcast teams for the upcoming NFL season following Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's departure for ESPN. On the first team, Greg Olsen, former Bears tight end, will join Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi to call football games. Speculation suggested Drew Brees might join forces with...
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Chicago Bears Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Chicago Bears. If you're a bit curious about who the Bears' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bears roster.
Max Pacioretty to undergo surgery
Max Pacioretty’s debut with the Hurricanes is going to have to wait a while. The team announced today that the veteran winger is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday and will be out for six months. The 33-year-old was acquired from Vegas last month...
Bears Fan Fest Live Blog
Commentary and analysis at Soldier Field from Bears Family Fest practice by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest.
Grading Bears' offense, defense through two weeks of camp
LAKE FOREST – Ten days of training camp are in the books, and the Bears will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field. With four padded practices in the books, now is a good time to give a very, very early overview of how each unit has faired.
There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently
Earlier this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed an extension with Nike. DeRozan has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
See Bears’ odds of making, missing 2022-23 playoffs
And just like that, the quest for Super Bowl LVII is about to commence. After the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, it’s now time to see which teams are strong enough to qualify for the upcoming postseason. Only 14 teams – seven...
247Sports
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
