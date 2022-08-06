ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?

David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry

The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury

The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'

Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears tight end scores FOX NFL broadcast team

FOX revealed its broadcast teams for the upcoming NFL season following Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's departure for ESPN. On the first team, Greg Olsen, former Bears tight end, will join Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi to call football games. Speculation suggested Drew Brees might join forces with...
CHICAGO, IL
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Chicago Bears Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Chicago Bears. If you're a bit curious about who the Bears' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bears roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
CHICAGO, IL

