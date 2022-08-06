Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'

Read on www.90min.com
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Ronnie Edwards: Peterborough confirm Chelsea interest in defender
Peterborough have confirmed Chelsea's interest in teenage defender Ronnie Edwards.
Newcastle eye Bamba Dieng & Lucas Paqueta as attacking reinforcements
Newcastle are ready to push ahead with interest in Bamba Dieng and Lucas Paqueta.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Bologna director responds to Man Utd interest in Marko Arnautovic
Bologna have responded to Manchester United's interest in Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Ruben Dias keen to keep building team bond with Erling Haaland
Ruben Dias is looking forward to the future with Erling Haaland at Man City.
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Kadeisha Buchanan trains with Chelsea for the first time
Kadeisha Buchanan has trained with her new Chelsea teammates for the first time since summer transfer from Lyon.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Brooke Norton-Cuffy optimistic over Arsenal first-team opportunities
Brooke Norton-Cuffy is keen to make an impact under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
