Man Sentenced On Convictions From Double Fatal Alcohol-Related Crash Incident

Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 9, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase
Seven children have been charged in connection with a weekend shoplifting at Cabela's in Woodbury, followed by a 100 mph flight in a stolen car. The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening that the youths aged 12 to 15 have been charged with a variety of felony offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property.
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man On Convictions From 2019 K9 Meth Bust
POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jacob McPheeters on convictions for a 2019 Meth bust in Polk County that led to the seizure of 276 grams of methamphetamine. McPheeters was arrested in November 2019 along with Samantha Leuthard during an investigation into a possible stolen vehicle McPheeters and Leuthard were stopped by law enforcement while traveling in a truck that was identified as stolen out of Minnesota.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
WEAU-TV 13
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
2 firearm incidents in 24 hours part of rising trend, Columbia Heights police say
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Columbia Heights police say they responded to two firearm incidents in less than 24 hours last week, part of what they call an "increased number of incidents involving firearms."The first occurred Thursday night, just before midnight. Someone reported gunfire on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard Northeast. Responding officers found a suspect, but could not find evidence of gunfire. The next morning, police found a loaded pistol and shell casings. They arrested a 42-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the Anoka County Jail.Friday evening, police responded to an alley near Central and 44th avenues, where a man was reportedly waving a gun around. The man ran from arriving officers and was eventually arrested. He is also in jail awaiting charges. Police said they recovered a loaded pistol. Both men were legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. Both incidents are being investigated.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle
What started as a reported shoplifting and a "disturbance" at a Cabela's store ended with seven children being arrested following a pursuit. Woodbury Police said it was called to the Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Rd. at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, where employees said "several teens were involved in a disturbance and shoplifting incident."
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Ladysmith Police Cancel Missing Endangered Person Alert; Person Found Safe
RUSK COUNTY -- The Ladysmith Police Department via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Grace Ashlyn. Ashlyn was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022, and has not been heard from since. There is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
WDIO-TV
Missing swimmer’s body recovered near Madeline Island
La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case sentenced
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020, is sentenced. Court records show 52-year-old Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years extended supervision. In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600...
drydenwire.com
One In Custody After Authorities Respond To Incident In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- One person has been taken into custody after authorities responded to an incident in Barron County, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a...
