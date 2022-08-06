ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elon Musk Says ‘Prove It’ To Twitter On Bot Account Analysis Controversy

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQYsa_0h7WWg3u00

Click here to read the full article.

In the latest volley of tweets in the Elon Musk / Twitter purchase saga, the entrepreneur threw down a challenge today: either Twitter provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, or the deal is canceled.

Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms if Twitter proves its account numbers are real, he added in his tweeting.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

Musk’s tweet came In response to a Twitter user asking whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission was probing “dubious claims” by Twitter. Musk tweeted in response, “Good question, why aren’t they?”.

Twitter declined to comment. It has previously denied that its methodology and reports on users hid that more than their stated 5% were bots.

On Thursday, Twitter said in a filing, “According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds.”

Musk filed a countersuit Twitter on July 29 against the social media company. He is attempting to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Twitter Bot#Bots#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy