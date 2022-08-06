ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina

STACKER – The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise , mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHv5E_0h7WWJxJ00

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#50. Catawba County

– Population: 158,507
– Born in North Carolina: 104,128 (65.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 42,389 (26.7% of population)
— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (6.5%), South (11.8%), West (3.2%)
– Born in another country: 10,460 (6.60% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.74%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (3.97%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.02%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adyhD_0h7WWJxJ00

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wayne County

– Population: 123,785
– Born in North Carolina: 83,307 (67.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 29,496 (23.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.6%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 8,673 (7.01% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (5.10%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9VBZ_0h7WWJxJ00

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Warren County

– Population: 19,746
– Born in North Carolina: 13,379 (67.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,835 (29.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (9.4%), South (15.8%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 482 (2.44% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jQpQ_0h7WWJxJ00

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gaston County

– Population: 222,119
– Born in North Carolina: 151,341 (68.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 57,491 (25.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (6.6%), South (13.2%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 11,762 (5.30% of population)
— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (1.13%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (3.34%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.04%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tZ6D_0h7WWJxJ00

Canva

#46. Avery County

– Population: 17,510
– Born in North Carolina: 11,932 (68.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,955 (28.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (5.7%), South (15.5%), West (2.8%)
– Born in another country: 538 (3.07% of population)
— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (1.73%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.09%)

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#45. Rutherford County

– Population: 66,741
– Born in North Carolina: 45,520 (68.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 18,922 (28.4% of population)
— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (5.9%), South (15.7%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,927 (2.89% of population)
— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (1.78%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A93z0_0h7WWJxJ00

Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#44. Ashe County

– Population: 27,009
– Born in North Carolina: 18,488 (68.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,516 (27.8% of population)
— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (6.9%), South (14.7%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 896 (3.32% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (2.29%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BajpU_0h7WWJxJ00

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hertford County

– Population: 23,752
– Born in North Carolina: 16,282 (68.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,459 (27.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (19.6%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 905 (3.81% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (1.09%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (2.32%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.03%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VliL_0h7WWJxJ00

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rowan County

– Population: 140,978
– Born in North Carolina: 97,237 (69.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 36,155 (25.6% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (7.9%), South (11.3%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 6,533 (4.63% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (3.53%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.02%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZBZj_0h7WWJxJ00

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Swain County

– Population: 14,241
– Born in North Carolina: 9,825 (69.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,992 (28.0% of population)
— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (5.2%), South (14.0%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 410 (2.88% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.05%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Pitt County

– Population: 179,961
– Born in North Carolina: 124,940 (69.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 44,516 (24.7% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (7.8%), South (10.3%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 8,592 (4.77% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.39%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (2.66%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.01%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ljkd_0h7WWJxJ00

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Surry County

– Population: 71,904
– Born in North Carolina: 49,927 (69.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,959 (23.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (5.2%), South (13.3%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 4,236 (5.89% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (4.51%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.02%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAl2O_0h7WWJxJ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Person County

– Population: 39,561
– Born in North Carolina: 28,064 (70.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,023 (25.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (6.1%), South (13.9%), West (2.6%)
– Born in another country: 1,250 (3.16% of population)
— Africa (0.34%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (1.95%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.11%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fegff_0h7WWJxJ00

Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Randolph County

– Population: 143,460
– Born in North Carolina: 102,193 (71.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 31,935 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (5.9%), South (10.2%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 8,349 (5.82% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (4.84%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcMH2_0h7WWJxJ00

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rockingham County

– Population: 91,051
– Born in North Carolina: 65,035 (71.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 22,154 (24.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (15.0%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 3,338 (3.67% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Duplin County

– Population: 58,965
– Born in North Carolina: 42,182 (71.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,255 (15.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (6.5%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 7,267 (12.32% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (11.70%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ph4b_0h7WWJxJ00

Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Davidson County

– Population: 166,837
– Born in North Carolina: 120,067 (72.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 37,308 (22.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (11.3%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 8,449 (5.06% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (3.50%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dehe9_0h7WWJxJ00

Canva

#33. Hyde County

– Population: 5,089
– Born in North Carolina: 3,668 (72.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,115 (21.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (9.0%), South (8.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 287 (5.64% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (5.64%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CrNC_0h7WWJxJ00

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#32. Beaufort County

– Population: 47,160
– Born in North Carolina: 34,240 (72.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,173 (23.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (8.5%), South (10.1%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,573 (3.34% of population)
— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (2.77%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qMfj_0h7WWJxJ00

Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Burke County

– Population: 90,148
– Born in North Carolina: 65,690 (72.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 19,243 (21.3% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (4.4%), South (9.4%), West (2.8%)
– Born in another country: 4,573 (5.07% of population)
— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (1.78%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (2.62%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McDowell County

– Population: 45,402
– Born in North Carolina: 33,344 (73.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,604 (21.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (4.7%), South (11.3%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 1,927 (4.24% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.73%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.96%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyH9f_0h7WWJxJ00

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jones County

– Population: 9,453
– Born in North Carolina: 6,957 (73.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,193 (23.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (7.2%), South (9.5%), West (3.3%)
– Born in another country: 224 (2.37% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (1.80%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5I79_0h7WWJxJ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Scotland County

– Population: 34,921
– Born in North Carolina: 25,711 (73.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,171 (23.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (6.0%), South (13.5%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 822 (2.35% of population)
— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.04%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBVch_0h7WWJxJ00

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nash County

– Population: 94,287
– Born in North Carolina: 69,842 (74.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 19,481 (20.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.1%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 4,325 (4.59% of population)
— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.04%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xs98K_0h7WWJxJ00

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Alexander County

– Population: 37,271
– Born in North Carolina: 27,614 (74.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,233 (22.1% of population)
— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (4.7%), South (10.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,251 (3.36% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (2.40%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tyrrell County

– Population: 3,978
– Born in North Carolina: 2,954 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 890 (22.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (6.4%), South (11.6%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 134 (3.37% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.89%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495tSl_0h7WWJxJ00

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Northampton County

– Population: 19,672
– Born in North Carolina: 14,615 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,623 (23.5% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.9%), South (14.0%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 300 (1.53% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.04%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xizpc_0h7WWJxJ00

Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Stokes County

– Population: 45,688
– Born in North Carolina: 33,960 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,427 (22.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (4.6%), South (13.0%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 1,107 (2.42% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (1.77%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.03%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSNkb_0h7WWJxJ00

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cleveland County

– Population: 97,765
– Born in North Carolina: 72,959 (74.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 21,790 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (5.1%), South (11.5%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 2,343 (2.40% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.82%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.30%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUXBH_0h7WWJxJ00

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richmond County

– Population: 44,759
– Born in North Carolina: 33,522 (74.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,406 (21.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (5.7%), South (11.5%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,540 (3.44% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (2.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Greene County

– Population: 20,987
– Born in North Carolina: 15,774 (75.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,427 (16.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (4.8%), South (9.0%), West (0.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,603 (7.64% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (7.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKxVU_0h7WWJxJ00

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#19. Graham County

– Population: 8,501
– Born in North Carolina: 6,441 (75.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,807 (21.3% of population)
— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (3.0%), South (10.6%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 192 (2.26% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (2.02%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.01%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLWRV_0h7WWJxJ00

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vance County

– Population: 44,614
– Born in North Carolina: 33,815 (75.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,387 (18.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (6.3%), South (8.7%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 2,257 (5.06% of population)
— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.80%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (3.81%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCIiP_0h7WWJxJ00

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbus County

– Population: 55,659
– Born in North Carolina: 42,230 (75.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,770 (21.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.1%), South (14.3%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,500 (2.69% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (2.09%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.01%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNyPS_0h7WWJxJ00

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Stanly County

– Population: 62,050
– Born in North Carolina: 47,204 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,399 (20.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.3%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,159 (3.48% of population)
— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (2.18%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#15. Caldwell County

– Population: 82,056
– Born in North Carolina: 62,432 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,857 (20.5% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (4.0%), South (10.9%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 2,338 (2.85% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320IRf_0h7WWJxJ00

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wilson County

– Population: 81,579
– Born in North Carolina: 62,210 (76.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 14,193 (17.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.2%), South (8.6%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 4,786 (5.87% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.31%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (4.14%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.01%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfQZk_0h7WWJxJ00

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

– Population: 27,223
– Born in North Carolina: 20,775 (76.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,722 (13.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (4.1%), South (6.4%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 2,483 (9.12% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (7.73%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351srO_0h7WWJxJ00

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sampson County

– Population: 63,284
– Born in North Carolina: 48,600 (76.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,291 (13.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (4.2%), South (6.2%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 6,083 (9.61% of population)
— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (8.99%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jq6F_0h7WWJxJ00

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lenoir County

– Population: 56,350
– Born in North Carolina: 43,413 (77.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,500 (18.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (5.2%), South (9.3%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,271 (4.03% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (3.25%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bladen County

– Population: 33,209
– Born in North Carolina: 25,861 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,924 (17.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (5.1%), South (7.9%), West (2.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,232 (3.71% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.53%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WbHB_0h7WWJxJ00

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wilkes County

– Population: 68,341
– Born in North Carolina: 53,256 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,212 (17.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (3.5%), South (10.0%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 2,543 (3.72% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (2.81%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgSLS_0h7WWJxJ00

Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Yadkin County

– Population: 37,589
– Born in North Carolina: 29,340 (78.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,090 (16.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (3.4%), South (8.8%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,943 (5.17% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (4.70%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9eKg_0h7WWJxJ00

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

– Population: 50,678
– Born in North Carolina: 39,856 (78.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,630 (19.0% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (4.8%), South (10.7%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 972 (1.92% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.02%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF2xf_0h7WWJxJ00

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Martin County

– Population: 22,644
– Born in North Carolina: 18,251 (80.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,611 (15.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (4.6%), South (8.4%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 623 (2.75% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.33%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (1.24%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Robeson County

– Population: 131,656
– Born in North Carolina: 106,883 (81.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 18,167 (13.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (3.3%), South (8.0%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 5,542 (4.21% of population)
— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (3.36%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4nVo_0h7WWJxJ00

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bertie County

– Population: 19,081
– Born in North Carolina: 15,628 (81.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,279 (17.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (6.5%), South (8.3%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 152 (0.80% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouKt4_0h7WWJxJ00

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Anson County

– Population: 24,430
– Born in North Carolina: 20,201 (82.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,487 (14.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.2%), Northeast (4.5%), South (7.8%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 673 (2.75% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.97%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SdeL_0h7WWJxJ00

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

– Population: 11,788
– Born in North Carolina: 9,830 (83.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,728 (14.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.7%), South (7.4%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 230 (1.95% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.63%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPjuj_0h7WWJxJ00

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Edgecombe County

– Population: 52,069
– Born in North Carolina: 43,429 (83.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,085 (13.6% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.2%), South (6.1%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,368 (2.63% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (2.06%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

