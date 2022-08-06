A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO