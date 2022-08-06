Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool
A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
kptv.com
On the Go at Clark County Fair
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!. The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14. Concerts will...
KATU.com
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
KGW
A look back on Portland's historic Roseway Theater
The Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. The cause is still under investigation.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
momcollective.com
August Events for Portland Families
We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
Channel 6000
Clark County sheriff hopeful John Horch on his campaign
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be a new Clark County sheriff in town come November — but who will it be? Currently, chief criminal deputy John Horch leads the pack. Horch, a resident of Felida, was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary. He’ll be running against Rey Reynolds, a corporal with the Vancouver Police Department, in November. They are looking to succeed two-term sheriff Chuck Atkins.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
987thebull.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
Annual car show cruises into Troutdale
Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, draws thousands into downtown.Gleaming chrome, whitewalled tires, purring engines, drop-tops and hatchbacks from every decade lined the streets of downtown Troutdale as the annual car show drew thousands. The 18th annual Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, made a roaring return Saturday, Aug. 6, for a day filled with family fun. "Today is about hanging out with car collectors and fellow enthusiasts," said organizer John Leamy. The cruise-in had more than 200 cars on display, from convertibles, Corvettes, customs, imports,...
kptv.com
Swimply makes it easy to relax poolside
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Swimply is like the AirBnB of pools, allowing people with pools to rent to people who want to cool off and have fun poolside. The service makes it easy to find, book and splash around with family and friends around the Portland metro area! FOX12′s Ayo Elise talked with a few hosts and renters to learn more about how it works.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
madlyodd.com
Cozy tiny house is built on the weekends for under $40K
After years of living in crowded roommate situations, Sarah and Joel were ready to get their own place. They weren’t prepared to purchase a home and decided to downsize into a tiny house in northeast Portland, Oregon. The two self-identified “project people” quickly got excited about building a home....
kptv.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
Chronicle
Washington Attorney General Announces Settlement for Service Members Who Lost Towed Vehicles
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a court order on Wednesday requiring a Clark County towing company to pay military service members damages for illegally selling their vehicles at auction. The company, Chuck’s Towing, based in Washougal, will also be required to implement policies to ensure similar actions do...
