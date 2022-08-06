ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate Japanese culture with Austin's Sister City at the Oita Japan Festival!

Fun local fact: did you know that back in 1990 Austin, Texas and Oita Japan became Sister Cities? Fast forward to now where this relationship continued to expand through the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee. Susan Hammons shares more about this partnership and how we can celebrate Japanese culture at this year's Oita Japan Festival!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS Austin

Celebrate local bounty with the Texas Farmers' Market!

Cultivating gratitude for our farmers, it's National Farmers Market Week! Julia Keim from Texas Farmers' Market joined Trevor Scott in the kitchen to share how you can join their celebrations and the bounty of our local farmers. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Window World Austin laces up to support the St. Jude Walk/Run

Lace-up your sneakers and prepare to walk or run for a lifesaving mission. The St. Jude Walk/Run is coming up and there is still time to lend your support either virtually or in person! Rae Folck joins us from Window World Austin with more about this event and why they wanted to take part.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#Aisd#The City Council#S Nchez Elementary School#Spanish
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with the Octopus Project!

Releasing joyous party music since 2002, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday band, The Octopus Project, follows a musical path that veers through vibrant electronics, surreal pop, and expansive psych landscapes. When not playing festivals like Coachella, they also compose film scores! You can see The Octopus Project live at The Long Center this Thursday, August 11th for The Drop-In. It's a free show, but you do need to RSVP here! Today they're joining us with a re-imagined version of their 2007 tune, "I Saw the Bright Shinies" in a dazzling video shot at the Moog Sound Lab.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in Downtown Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed last weekend in a shooting in Downtown Austin. It happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot and found...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Catch The Future X at ACL Music Fest on the Honda Stage October 8th!

Introducing a pop group like no other: The Future X features three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok. The group is working on new music and preparing for an upcoming tour, with a stop at Austin City Limits Music Fest! Luke Brown, Angie Green and Jayna Huges are joining us this morning with a special preview!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Shoppers look for deals during Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - The back-to-school shopping season is well underway as Texans are looking for the best deals for their children. The second day of shopping during the tax-free weekend was a busy one for Austin shoppers. The Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief to some parents as they...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dog of DWI suspect in Round Rock dies during traffic stop

Police in Round Rock say the dog of a DWI suspect died during a traffic stop on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department says at around 12:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard. They began a DWI investigation,...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy