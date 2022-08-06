AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday

Read on cbsaustin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Clear backpacks are required as students return to Del Valle schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Students in the Del Valle School District are the first in the Austin area to return to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school and students in grades 6 to 12 are required to use clear or see-through backpacks. It’s an extra layer of security to help keep middle school and high school students safe.
CBS Austin
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
CBS Austin
Celebrate Japanese culture with Austin's Sister City at the Oita Japan Festival!
Fun local fact: did you know that back in 1990 Austin, Texas and Oita Japan became Sister Cities? Fast forward to now where this relationship continued to expand through the Austin-Oita Sister City Committee. Susan Hammons shares more about this partnership and how we can celebrate Japanese culture at this year's Oita Japan Festival!
CBS Austin
Hays County Commissioners weigh concerns surrounding water management
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority's 2020 water management plan is a growing topic of discussion. Today, Hay County Commissioners heard from advocates about a resolution that aims to speed up the review of the plan. The plan is set to be revisited in 2025, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Celebrate local bounty with the Texas Farmers' Market!
Cultivating gratitude for our farmers, it's National Farmers Market Week! Julia Keim from Texas Farmers' Market joined Trevor Scott in the kitchen to share how you can join their celebrations and the bounty of our local farmers. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Window World Austin laces up to support the St. Jude Walk/Run
Lace-up your sneakers and prepare to walk or run for a lifesaving mission. The St. Jude Walk/Run is coming up and there is still time to lend your support either virtually or in person! Rae Folck joins us from Window World Austin with more about this event and why they wanted to take part.
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
CBS Austin
From best places to live to new spots: dive into the latest issue of Austin Monthly!
Covering issues close to our hearts and in our own backyards, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern is here to tell us about their latest issue, including a feature about the best areas to live in Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with the Octopus Project!
Releasing joyous party music since 2002, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday band, The Octopus Project, follows a musical path that veers through vibrant electronics, surreal pop, and expansive psych landscapes. When not playing festivals like Coachella, they also compose film scores! You can see The Octopus Project live at The Long Center this Thursday, August 11th for The Drop-In. It's a free show, but you do need to RSVP here! Today they're joining us with a re-imagined version of their 2007 tune, "I Saw the Bright Shinies" in a dazzling video shot at the Moog Sound Lab.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares some estate planning mistakes to avoid
Planning for a future without you in it can be difficult. Luckily local attorney John Levy has the expert advice and options to help you make sure your loved ones are taken care of. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Police ID man killed in Downtown Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed last weekend in a shooting in Downtown Austin. It happened Saturday, August 6, at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th and Neches streets. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot and found...
CBS Austin
Catch The Future X at ACL Music Fest on the Honda Stage October 8th!
Introducing a pop group like no other: The Future X features three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok. The group is working on new music and preparing for an upcoming tour, with a stop at Austin City Limits Music Fest! Luke Brown, Angie Green and Jayna Huges are joining us this morning with a special preview!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday through Saturday
While not everyone will see much-needed rainfall, we expect the highest coverage of late-day showers and storms since June beginning on Wednesday. -- David Yeomans
CBS Austin
Shoppers look for deals during Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The back-to-school shopping season is well underway as Texans are looking for the best deals for their children. The second day of shopping during the tax-free weekend was a busy one for Austin shoppers. The Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief to some parents as they...
CBS Austin
Officers shoot suspect who attempted to steal a car following traffic stop in East Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after an APD Officer and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper shot and injured a man who attempted to steal a car in east Austin late Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Chacon says the incident happened after 11 p.m. when an officer conducted...
CBS Austin
Dog of DWI suspect in Round Rock dies during traffic stop
Police in Round Rock say the dog of a DWI suspect died during a traffic stop on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department says at around 12:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard. They began a DWI investigation,...
CBS Austin
Property tax bills could drop by hundreds of dollars for many Travis County homeowners
The price of homes is skyrocketing, but many taxpayers are about to get the good news that their taxes will not follow suit. Property taxes are reported to be dropping for the majority of homeowners in Travis County. “Property owners that have a homestead exemption may actually see their taxes...
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
Comments / 0