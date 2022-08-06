ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2022 high school football season on the horizon, SI All-Americanreleased their preseason SI99 on Tuesday, which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2023. Among those listed is Louisville football's most high-profile commit in the cycle, El Campo (Tex.) HS running...
