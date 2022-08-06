ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from World Police & Fire Games

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XYEu_0h7WUvz900

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department is back home after competing in the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, and he didn’t return empty-handed.

Detective James Vakertzis won a gold medal in this year’s competition.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcAzY_0h7WUvz900
    Detective Vakertzis on the winners stand at the World Police and Fire games in the Netherlands. (Photo courtesy of Detective Vakertzis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KD75z_0h7WUvz900
    Detective Vakertzis pictured with his wife and daughters who attended the competition with him. (Photo courtesy of Detective Vakertzis)

“It’s not just about me, it’s about the city of Grand Rapids,” he said.

The competitive powerlifter began competing in the World Police and Fire Games in 2019 when it was held in China where he won second place.

“Second place first time was exhilarating. It was wonderful,” he said. “Most people who go ever there their first time don’t usually medal because the competition is on a world level. You lift with some of the world-class athletes that aren’t considered pros but you lift with some really strong people.”

After winning a silver medal in the 2019 competition, Vakertzis was determined to win a gold medal once the games resumed after the pandemic.

Though the excitement of an epic return for the gold quickly diminished when his 19-year-old daughter, Sophia, died in a car crash last September. He didn’t plan on competing but he said his daughter was one of his greatest supporters and even coached him during training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcVgd_0h7WUvz900
Detective Vakertzis showing his gold medal and tattoo of his daughter, Sophia, who died in a car crash. “Sophia was with us,” he said.
(Photo courtesy of Detective Vakertzis)

Earlier this year, he decided to return to the international stage for himself, his daughter and his city. He began intense training and strict dieting to lose weight and prepare for the competition.

“This time it was a lot more important,” he said.

Vakertzis couldn’t do it by himself. The community helped lift another heavy weight Vakertzis had to carry: trying to figure out how he would get there. Businesses and individuals chipped in and donated money for the trip to cover expenses such as airfare, transportation, meals, lodging, the cost to use a gym and more.

“The support gave me more desire to win,” he said.

GRPD detective raising money to compete in World Police & Fire Games

The competition was held from July 22 through July 31. He competed against 20 other first responders across the country in the bench and deadlift, though there were thousands of people that were for the competition.

Vakertzis benched 403 pounds, topping his goal in that category and winning the gold medal.

He was just shy of being named the overall strongest lifter in Rotterdam but fell short in the deadlift competition.

“The guy that beat me in China was there, and I beat him this year even though we couldn’t lift against one another. He was in a different age class so I’m a little bit redeemed,” he said. “We all won the gold and no one can ever take that way from us or the city because it’s in the books.”

Next year’s competition will be held in Winnipeg, Canada. Vakertzis plans to win more medals and beat a world record of lifting more than 700 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
China Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Police#Canada#World Police Fire Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
100.7 WITL

Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo

Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy