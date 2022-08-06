Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira Pulled From UFC Vegas 59

Read on www.mmanews.com
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos with late TKO in main event
Jamahal Hill delivered another impressive performance last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” put a stop to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos with a fourth-round TKO (punches). Santos...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Juliana Miller wins TUF 30 finale with TKO of Brogan Walker at UFC Vegas 59 (Video)
Brogan Walker met Juliana Miller to finish off the women’s Ultimate Fighter 30 finale. Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller collided at UFC Vegas 59 to close out one of two Ultimate Fighter finales. The two women have vastly different paths to the finals, with Walker having been an Invicta veteran, and Miller coming in relatively inexperienced with only five pro fights.
Jake Paul releases unedited footage of sparring session with Hasim Rahman Jr: “I always give you all the truth!”
Jake Paul has responded to Hasim Rahman Jr. leaking sparring footage by posting a clip of his own. Paul and Rahman were expected to fight this month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout ended up being canceled and the claim from Paul’s team was that Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight.
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
Hasbulla Names His Chicken ‘Conor McGregor’ To Insult The Former UFC Champion
Hasbulla insulted Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after the former UFC champion. The Russian social media star hopes to make it to the UFC soon. The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had already past its peak but for the Russian MMA legend’s compatriot and social media star Hasbulla, insulting “The Notorious” has no expiration date.
Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight
Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move. Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.
UFC rebooks Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya for Oct. 1 event
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya has been rescheduled for October. Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Yahya (28-10-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 1, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location. Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after...
Fighters React To Bryan Battle’s Head Kick KO At UFC Vegas 59
Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight champion Bryan Battle made a statement in his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato. Battle faced Sato on the UFC Vegas 59 preliminary card. He was making his first appearance at 170lbs after competing at middleweight for the majority of his professional career to date.
KSI challenges Jake Paul to winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley: 'Put your money where your mouth is!'
KSI has challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all fight at Wembley to finally end their long-running feud. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have traded insults over social media in the past few days after both of their scheduled fights this month suffered last-minute setbacks. Paul was due to face Hasim Rahman Jr...
Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
Khamzat Chimaev, Jack Hermansson praise Swedish MMA pioneer Alexander Gustafsson: ‘He’s the champ for us’
Alexander Gustafsson might be removed from his glory days, but his career achievements have not been forgotten. “The Mauler” suffered another rough setback at UFC London, losing in just 67 seconds to Nikita Krylov. It was the fourth straight loss for the Swedish star, who hasn’t won a fight since defeating Glover Teixeira in May 2017.
UFC 280 poster drops for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over two months away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Anthony Smith: I Expected Ankalaev To Be Better
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has claimed that Magomed Ankalaev wasn’t on the level he was expecting at UFC 277. At the Dallas-held pay-per-view on July 30, Smith looked to break the lengthy win streak and fast charge of Ankalaev. Ahead of the fight, the Dagestani had dismissed “Lionheart” as a threat to his rise towards the gold, whilst one-time title challenger Smith downplayed his opponent’s growing reputation as a dominant force in the division.
(Archives) WWE Stars Fire Back At Conor McGregor (2016)
On this day six years ago, a few WWE stars clapped back at “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. In one of our installments of The MMA News Archives yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor saying WWE stars are “pussies.” What follows is the backlash that came McGregor’s way from some of said WWE stars.
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
