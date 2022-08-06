Smilin’ Sam Alvey might not be smiling for a bit. The 24 UFC fight veteran, Sam Alvey might have made his last walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. His bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk was the last on his UFC contract and unfortunately for him, he most likely ended his run with the organization on a TKO loss. His parting gift from his eight years with the company is a broken jaw.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO