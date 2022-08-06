Read on www.mmanews.com
Sonnen: Pereira Beating Adesanya Would Be A “Disaster” For UFC
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen believes that the promotion has a lot to lose in the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. After extending his middleweight championship reign to five successful defenses with a victory over Jared Cannonier last month, the stage has been set for Adesanya to receive a challenge he’s yet to experience inside the Octagon — a date with the one and only man to have knocked him out in combat sports.
Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO
Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday. Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.
Blaydes To Jones: Why Do You Care About People On The Internet?
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pays too much attention to what’s said on social media. For over two years, Jones, a two-time titleholder at 205 pounds, has been on the sidelines preparing for a new career venture at heavyweight. But while he’s been absent from the Octagon since a February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes, “Bones” has maintained a constant presence online, where he often interacts with fans and replies to trolls.
Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind
Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
Brunson Names Who The MW GOAT Is, Silva Or Adesanya?
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has given his pick for the divisional GOAT debate, which sees the legendary Anderson Silva and reigning champion Israel Adesanya as the frontrunners. Silva has long been part of not just the 185-pound discussion, but the discourse surrounding the overall greatest of all time. How...
Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight
Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move. Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.
Muhammad Explains Why He’s Cheering For Diaz over “Liar” Chimaev
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is backing Nate Diaz to cause a major upset at UFC 279 when he shares the Octagon with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. After a long period of uncertainty, dispute, and social media jabs, Diaz has finally had the final fight of his active UFC contract booked. And should he leave the promotion following the September 10 main event, he’ll be doing so off the back of a bout against one of the hottest names in the Octagon right now.
Sam Alvey Says He Might Need His Jaw Wired Shut After Loss
Smilin’ Sam Alvey might not be smiling for a bit. The 24 UFC fight veteran, Sam Alvey might have made his last walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. His bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk was the last on his UFC contract and unfortunately for him, he most likely ended his run with the organization on a TKO loss. His parting gift from his eight years with the company is a broken jaw.
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
Watch: MMA Fighter Absorbs Multiple Strikes After Being KO’d
MMA fighter Cristian Perez delivered a particularly brutal knockout in the third round of his recent fight with Samuel Alvarez at Combate Global. Both lightweights were swinging hard until Perez backed Alvarez towards the cage and landed a well-timed right straight that floored the American. With Alvarez looking like he could potentially get back up, Perez wasted no time jumping in to finish the bout.
Juliana Miller Admits To Being “Terrified” To Be In UFC So Soon
Flyweight Juliana Miller always knew she was destined for greatness in MMA but didn’t think it would come this quickly. Miller defeated Brogan Walker for The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight title and a UFC contract at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. She put on a masterclass from start to finish, dismantling Walker both on the feet and ground.
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final
Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner. The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.
Fighters React To Jamahal Hill Finishing Thiago Santos
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the finishing touches on a historic night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hill faced former title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. The event had a 100% finish rate, with Hill adding the exclamation point in his toughest test in the Octagon.
Suspect In Murder Of BJJ Legend Leandro Lo Turns Himself In
The accused murderer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Leandro Lo has turned himself in to local authorities in São Paulo, BR following a night on the run. Police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Lo at a concert in São Paulo this past weekend. News outlet G1 was the first to report the news of Velozo being taken into custody.
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
O’Malley Expects Narrative To Switch To “I Will Fight Anyone”
Following the announcement of his next fight, rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is expecting a certain narrative to flip. In a week that was full of exciting announcement regarding October 22’s UFC 280 pay-per-view, including the confirmation of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev’s vacant-title fight, one explosive collision in the bantamweight division turned heads.
UFC Vegas 59 Performance Bonuses
UFC Vegas 59 may have lost a few bouts during fight week, but the 10 fights that went ahead as scheduled delivered an action-packed card that didn’t include a single decision. The UFC had plenty of options to choose from for the night’s best performances. The promotion elected to...
