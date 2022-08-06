Heat Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Southern Bristol Thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southwestern Bristol, northern Washington, Newport, Kent, south central Providence and Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Warwick to near Griswold. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport and East Greenwich. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Barnstable, Plymouth and central Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norton to near Freetown. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Taunton, Barnstable, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Bridgewater, Marion, Mansfield, Middleborough, Easton, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Norton, Somerset, Pembroke, Fairhaven and Duxbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Hudson, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Hudson; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Richmond County in southeastern New York Kings County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Todt Hill and Port Richmond around 235 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 240 PM EDT. Harrison and The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 245 PM EDT. Jersey City and Kearny around 250 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
