Read on collegefootball.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
Injury Report: Clemson Defensive Tackle to Miss a Few Weeks
Dabo Swinney updated the health of Tré Williams, Joseph Ngata and Adam Randall following Monday's third practice of fall camp.
Swinney updates Ngata's new injury
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on Joseph Ngata while meeting with the media Monday evening. The senior wide receiver was in a yellow no-contact jersey at Monday's practice. (...)
Swinney Excited to Get His Hands On 'Polished, Skilled' Antonio Williams
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to get his hands on dynamic freshman wideout Antonio Williams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Day 3 observations from Clemson's fall camp
Clemson returned to the practice fields this afternoon for its first day in shells (helmets and shoulder pads). Here are some Day 3 observations from the open viewing periods: Receiver Joseph Ngata was (...)
Dabo Swinney Not Overly Concerned About Negative Recruiting Against Clemson
When asked about teams negatively recruiting against Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney's response was quite clear.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To Clemson Player's Surprise Retirement
Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football last week due to lingering shoulder issues. Zanders appeared in 25 games over his Tigers career, starting 10. He finished with 57 total tackles, including 34 in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney discussed Zanders' decision to step away, saying the former...
dawgnation.com
Quarterback guru David Cutcliffe theorizes why Arch Manning didn’t choose Georgia
ATHENS — Championship coaches like Kirby Smart take a hard look in the mirror after defeats, be that on the field or on the recruiting trail. And, make no mistake about it, Georgia losing out on legacy quarterback Arch Manning was a loss that continues to reverberate in some water cooler recruiting discussions.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
bctornados.com
Brevard College Mourns the Loss of Dr. Stephen Knott
BREVARD, N.C. – The Brevard College Tornado Athletics family mourns the devastating loss of Dr. Stephen E. Knott, Ph.D. (1954 – 2022), Brevard College Faculty Athletics Representative, Associate Professor of Health and Physical Education, Coordinator of the Physical Education and Health Curriculum, and Coordinator of the Health and Human Performance graduate program, who passed away on Thursday, August 4.
WYFF4.com
New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown
SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
Comments / 0