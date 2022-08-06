Tommy Pham leading off for Boston Red Sox on Saturday; it might be a permanent switch with Jarren Duran (hitting .155 since July 3) struggling

Read on www.masslive.com
40 years later, a look back at the day Jim Rice saved a boy’s life at Fenway Park
On Aug. 7, 1982, in a game between the Red Sox and White Sox at Fenway Park, Jim Rice saved a young boy’s life. Here’s a look back at that day, exactly 40 years later:. It was the fourth inning, with the White Sox ahead, 3-0, and Red Sox second baseman Dave Stapleton rocketed a ball foul over the first base dugout.
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses team's unconventional trade deadline
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt No. 1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
NBC Sports
Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jarren Duran argues with hecklers after more center field trouble vs. Royals
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran had himself an eventful seventh inning Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium (GameTracker). In the span of three batters, Duran dropped two fly balls, made a diving catch, then argued with some hecklers in the center field stands. In fairness to Duran, it appeared...
How one pitch put a dagger in the Red Sox
The latest loss to the Kansas City Royals was a dagger for the last-place Boston Red Sox considering it put them four games out of the final Wild Card spot
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
