Browns: 3 biggest surprises from Kevin Stefanski’s first depth chart for 2022

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy
Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim
The end is in sight for Deshaun Watson and the ongoing legal saga that has kept him under the microscope since March 2021. He’ll have to serve a suspension for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns season — maybe more if the NFL wins their appeal — but once he serves his […] The post The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Chiefs in 2022 NFL training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work during training camp at the Missouri Western State University. For weeks now, training camp for one of the NFL’s top teams was packed to capacity. Chiefs supporters gathered to practice to see the team’s newest incarnation, which has seen up and down days so far.
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2022 campaign. After struggling for much of the 2021 season, the Commanders went out and shored up their quarterback position by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is a clear upgrade at quarterback for Washington, and head coach Ron Rivera […] The post Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Stefanski’s response to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request
The Cleveland Browns’ messy offseason just got a new storyline. Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team has no interest in accommodating it. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to discuss the 27-year-old running back’s request at length. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he made it clear that healthy players are expected to practice. He stressed that, in addition to Deshaun Watson’s saga, the Browns are simply focusing on what they can control and preparing for the season.
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers with his next contract.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Deshaun Watson’s lawyers invoking owner misconduct in defense of QB
The saga surrounding Deshaun Watson’s suspension has been rather insane to watch unfold recently. To recap: Attorney Sue L. Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for Watson after his multiple sexual assault allegations. A day after that, the NFL decided to appeal this suspension, with the NFLPA prepared for their own defense as well. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Deshaun Watson’s lawyers invoking owner misconduct in defense of QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was predatory behavior’: Roger Goodell explains decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally breaks his silence on the Deshaun Watson case and their decision to appeal the suspension of the Cleveland Browns QB. Watson has been handed a six-game suspension over the multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault filed against him. However, the NFL has since appealed the ruling as they search for a harsher punishment for the quarterback. As reported previously, the league wants Watson to be suspended indefinitely–which is at least a year–and have him pay a fine in the millions of dollars.
Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday. Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his […] The post Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
