MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/6/2022

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Yankees DH Matt Carpenter’s stern message amid fears of season-ending foot injury
The New York Yankees may have ended their five-game losing skid, but it still feels like they lost. The reason: Matt Carpenter, who suffered what appears to be a broken foot. The injury occurred in the first inning, when a foul ball ricocheted straight to his foot. Carpenter immediately stepped off the mound, clearly in pain.
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk
The New York Yankees started the 2022 MLB season on an absolute tear, dominating throughout the opening months of the campaign. After setting a 120-win pace for themselves out the gate, the Yankees have fallen back down to earth. Since July 3, the Yankees are 11-18 and just got swept for the first time all […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Forget about it’: Juan Soto sums up ugly Padres weekend after getting swept by Dodgers, fires strong warning to Giants
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres did not help their chances to make the 2022 MLB postseason with a series of letdown performances of late. That includes an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that came just after the Padres made a series […] The post ‘Forget about it’: Juan Soto sums up ugly Padres weekend after getting swept by Dodgers, fires strong warning to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Dodgers prediction and pick. Joe Ryan will start for the Twins, while Julio Urias will take the hill for the Dodgers. Joe Ryan has a 3.67 ERA, which certainly isn’t terrible, but...
The insane 7-prospect Dodgers trade package the Nationals wanted for Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres ultimately won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. However, they paid a hefty price. San Diego dealt a massive prospect package including MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and Robert Hassell III to the Washington Nationals. The Padres were the only team willing to meet the Nationals’ ludicrous trade demands for Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers formulated a trade package for Soto as well. However, they were not willing to give the Nationals everything they wanted.
‘They are going to stay until the last out’: Franmil Reyes gets real on Cubs’ fans after getting DFA’d by Guardians
Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians last week. The Chicago Cubs pounced at the opportunity to add the 27-year old power threat. Reyes is set to join the Cubs and met with the Chicago media on Tuesday. He discussed a number of topics with reporters. However, it was his response about the Cubs’ fanbase that stuck out, via Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian.
Lance Lynn drops hilarious sarcastic response after serving up taters to Royals
The Chicago White Sox continue to flounder and fall short of expectations this season. On Tuesday, Lance Lynn took the hill for Chicago against the lowly Kansas City Royals. Despite the relative lack of talent in the lineup, Lynn struggled once again, this time allowing two home runs in a 4-2 loss.
Dodgers make big Justin Turner injury decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now. They own MLB’s best record and swept the San Diego Padres over the weekend. And the team received even more good news on Tuesday. LA officially activated third baseman Justin Turner from the injured list, per Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson. They optioned INF/OF Miguel Vargas in a corresponding move.
Cubs star Kyle Hendricks gets worrying injury update after MRI
The Chicago Cubs recently informed Jason Heyward that he’s no longer part of their plans going forward, and it may be time for the team to make a similar decision regarding another injured veteran. Kyle Hendricks has been sidelined since early July with a shoulder issue, and the results from a recent MRI don’t bode […] The post Cubs star Kyle Hendricks gets worrying injury update after MRI appeared first on ClutchPoints.
